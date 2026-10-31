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Foreign diplomats experience Thai Nguyen’s tea culture

A land with a rich historical and cultural heritage in Vietnam’s northern midland and mountainous region, Thai Nguyen is renowned for its celebrated tea-growing areas and cultural diversity.

Foreign diplomats experience tea picking at the Tien Yen Tea and Community-Based Tourism Cooperative on October 30, 2026. (Photo: thainguyen.gov.vn)
Foreign diplomats experience tea picking at the Tien Yen Tea and Community-Based Tourism Cooperative on October 30, 2026. (Photo: thainguyen.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Nguyen, organised a tea culture experience programme on October 30 for foreign ambassadors, chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam and their spouses, as well as other members of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi.

The event coincided with the 195th founding anniversary of Thai Nguyen province (November 4, 1831– 2026) and the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival.

Participants included Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi, who is also head of the diplomatic corps; ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, heads of international organisations' offices and representatives of diplomatic missions, together with their spouses.

Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were Le Nguyet Anh, spouse of Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO; former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Phuong Nga; and representatives of the ministry’s departments and the Network of Vietnamese Female Diplomats.

A land with a rich historical and cultural heritage in Vietnam’s northern midland and mountainous region, Thai Nguyen is renowned for its celebrated tea-growing areas and cultural diversity. Tea cultivation is closely linked to local livelihoods, while the tea culture reflects refinement and hospitality and lends a distinctive appeal to the province’s experiential tourism.

Nguyen The Manh, Deputy Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, welcomed the delegation at Hanoi Railway Station. He joined the guests on the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Heritage Train, named “Journey to the Land of Tea”.

Aboard the train, the guests learned about the tea culture, sampled speciality teas and local cuisine, and enjoyed traditional art performances. They were also introduced to OCOP products, tourism potential and key activities of the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival.

Combining landscape discovery with cultural exchanges, the journey brought stories of Thai Nguyen and its people closer to international friends.

In Tan Cuong commune, the delegation visited the Tien Yen Tea and Community-based Tourism Cooperative, where they experienced tea picking, pan-firing and tasting.

Through each stage, the guests learned about the skill and dedication of local tea producers, from tending and harvesting tea plants to processing the leaves to create the distinctive flavour of Tan Cuong tea. The tea hills and activities at the cooperative also showcased how the locality is linking tea production with community-based tourism.

Over cups of tea, the guests chatted with local residents and enjoyed flute performances and “Tac Xinh”, a traditional dance of the San Chay ethnic group, gaining an insight into the close connection between traditional livelihoods and community cultural life.

The delegation also visited the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam's Ethnic Groups, where they explored the cultural identities of the country’s 54 ethnic groups through displays of traditional costumes, daily activities, handicrafts and customs.

There, they took part in cultural and artistic activities, including water puppetry, “Then” singing accompanied by the “Tinh” lute, performances of traditional pentatonic music and an introduction to the preparation of five-colour sticky rice.

Later the same day, the guests visited an exhibition showcasing domestic and international tea products in the pedestrian street area. They then attended a ceremony marking the 195th founding anniversary of Thai Nguyen province and the opening of the 2026 Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival at Vo Nguyen Giap Square.

As part of the event, a decision recognising the knowledge of Thai Nguyen tea cultivation and processing as national intangible cultural heritage was announced.

By combining heritage experiences with friendship exchanges, the programme helped promote Thai Nguyen as a culturally distinctive, welcoming province open to cooperation. It also represented a practical initiative by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support local development through diplomacy, expand opportunities for economic, cultural and tourism cooperation, and enhance the profile of Thai Nguyen tea./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Thai Nguyen #Thai Nguyen tea #tea culture #Vietnamese tea #Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival Thai Nguyen
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