Vietnam-EFTA trade agreement opens new doors after 14 years

After 14 years of negotiations, Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, have signed a free trade agreement, opening a new chapter in their cooperation. What opportunities does the agreement offer Vietnam? And how can the country make the most of them? That’s the focus of today’s Vietnam News Agency podcast.
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The Autumn Economic Forum (AEF) 2026 provides a platform for connecting economies into value chains and shaping long-term development strategies, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said at its closing session.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s European visits from October 19 to 24 aim to deepen Vietnam’s ties with Denmark, the European Union and Belgium, with a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Denmark marking a key milestone after 55 years of diplomatic relations.
For some families, the wait to learn where a loved one lies has lasted for decades. Some remains are recovered without a name, an address or a personal effect that can identify them. As the last traces of the past gradually fade, DNA has become one of the most important scientific tools in the effort to identify those who gave their lives.
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man paid an official visit to China and co-chaired the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China from October 11 to 15.
Five Vietnamese businesswomen have been named on Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia, released on October 6.
The Hanoi Outcome Document on Heritage and Authenticity, adopted at the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity in Hanoi on September 30, offers new perspectives on heritage conservation, emphasising the central role of communities and the need to preserve the continuity of heritage as it evolves.
Law enforcement agencies of ASEAN member states discussed measures to strengthen regional cooperation in combating criminal fugitives at a high-level conference hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on September 30.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered an important address at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 (local time).
As the Mid-Autumn Festival draws near, traditional lanterns are lighting up Hanoi’s Old Quarter, bringing childhood memories back to life. From handmade prawn and crab lanterns to hands-on craft experiences, the “Preserving the Moonlight” exhibition offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn culture – and explores how these cherished memories can be passed on to a new generation.
The state visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14–16 was of historic significance to bilateral ties. This was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and after they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on major orientations for further developing and deepening relations between Vietnam and Russia in the new period. The agreement was reached during their talks in Moscow on September 9, as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s state visit to Russia.
More than 6.5 million Vietnamese are living in over 130 countries and territories, bringing with them not only deep ties to their homeland but also valuable knowledge, expertise, capital and international networks. Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 2, 2026, marks a strategic shift in overseas Vietnamese affairs, viewing the community as an important strategic resource and creating greater opportunities for them to contribute to the country’s development.
Vietnam marked the 81st anniversary of National Day with solemn ceremonies at home and abroad, highlighting the country’s historic journey and aspirations for a new era of development.
Vietnam successfully defended their ASEAN Cup title after a 2-2 draw with Thailand in the second leg of the final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 26 evening, completing a 4-2 aggregate victory.
In the digital age, cyberspace offers tremendous convenience, but it also comes with growing risks, from fake news and harmful content to online scams. In today’s podcast, we look at these threats from both an individual and national security perspective, and explore how greater awareness and proactive action can help create a safer, healthier digital environment.
Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, welcomed Vietjet’s inaugural flight between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City, marking the launch of a new direct route connecting two prominent destinations in Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee and President To Lam has concluded his State visit to Australia and continued to New Zealand for a State visit from August 12–14, with both countries agreeing to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships and expand cooperation in strategic areas including science, technology, trade, education, climate change and sustainable development.
More than five decades after the guns fell silent, Vietnam's ageing veterans continue returning to former battlefields in search of the comrades they left behind. Their unwavering commitment, now reinforced by the national 500-Day Campaign to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, reflects a solemn promise to the fallen and Vietnam's enduring tradition of honouring those who sacrificed for the nation.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram have agreed to work closely to effectively implement cooperation agreements between the two legislatures, while expanding parliamentary exchanges and coordination in support of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
On the afternoon of July 28, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, causing widespread structural damage and disruptions to transport and power supplies. Amid the chaos in Yatsushiro city, five Vietnamese workers under Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker programme joined forces to rescue a woman in her late 80s who was trapped beneath the rubble.