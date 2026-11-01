US Coast Guard cutter visits Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) docked at Saigon Gateway Port in Ho Chi Minh City on November 1, beginning a five-day visit to the southern metropolis aimed at strengthening ties with the Vietnam Coast Guard and the country’s maritime law enforcement agencies.



Attending the welcoming ceremony were Colonel Nguyen Duc Hieu, Deputy Commander for Legal Affairs of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command; and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Military Region 7 Command, Naval Region 2, Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command and several functional units under the Ministry of National Defence.



US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks, Acting US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Arati Shroff, and representatives of the US Defence Attaché Office in Vietnam also attended the ceremony.



Hieu called the visit a meaningful and practical activity that would help strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and trust between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries.



It also demonstrates both sides’ commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation in an increasingly substantive, practical and effective manner, he added.



For her part, Wicks said USCGC Bertholf is the first US military vessel to visit Ho Chi Minh City in more than 20 years. The visit also reflects the multifaceted partnership between the US and Vietnam, spanning economy, trade, health care, education, and defence and security.



The US supports a strong, prosperous, independent and resilient Vietnam, she said, noting this benefits the US and advances the two countries’ shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Capt. Andrew Pate, commanding officer of Bertholf, said the vessel’s presence in Ho Chi Minh City demonstrates the US’ long-term commitment to its partnership with Vietnam.



He said the two countries share interests in freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as lawful trade in accordance with international law.



The US and Vietnam work closely together to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, helping Vietnam strengthen its capacity to safeguard its maritime sovereignty and protect its sovereign rights, Pate stressed.



The crew looks forward to exploring Ho Chi Minh City and its vibrant culture, as well as taking part in professional exchanges with the Vietnam Coast Guard, he continued.



While in Ho Chi Minh City, the commanding officer and crew of USCGC Bertholf will pay courtesy calls on the city’s leaders and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, take part in diplomatic engagement activities and professional exchanges on maritime operations, and participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.



According to the US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, USCGC Bertholf is on a multi-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.



The cutter’s presence in Southeast Asia helps uphold international maritime rules, promote multilateral partnerships and enhance maritime domain awareness along key waterways.



The most recent goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City by a US Navy vessel took place in July 2006./.



VNA