Society

Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province seeks to attract Vietnamese investors

At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu on October 31, Acting Governor of Mondulkiri province Dim Ny cited cooperation between Mondulkiri and Vietnam’s Dak Lak and Lam Dong provinces and Dong Nai city.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (third from right) presents a gift to Mondulkiri provincial leaders. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu (third from right) presents a gift to Mondulkiri provincial leaders. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Acting Governor of Mondulkiri province Dim Ny has highlighted close coordination between Vietnamese localities and the Cambodian province in implementing cooperation programmes in the fields of economy, social affairs, defence and security.

At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu on October 31, the official cited cooperation between Mondulkiri and Vietnam’s Dak Lak and Lam Dong provinces and Dong Nai city.

Dim Ny spoke highly of the ambassador and the Vietnamese Embassy delegation’s working visit to Mondulkiri, saying it demonstrated the embassy’s strong commitment and attention to promoting the traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia across all fields.

He briefed the delegation on Mondulkiri’s conditions and development potential, and called on the ambassador to continue supporting and encouraging Vietnamese businesses to explore investment opportunities in the province, thereby promoting ties and cooperation between the two countries and their localities in the time ahead.

For his part, Vu thanked noted that frequent exchanges of visits between the two countries reflected the political trust and close ties between their leaders, providing impetus for more substantive and effective bilateral cooperation across all fields.

He also thanked the provincial authorities for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate in the province.

The diplomat called on the province to continue supporting people of Vietnamese origin in obtaining legal documents, helping them stabilise their lives and contribute to local development.

Dim Ny told the Vietnam News Agency that Mondulkiri has considerable potential and advantages in agriculture, tourism and mineral resources. He also expressed hope that Vietnamese investors would explore opportunities in the province, especially in agriculture and industries such as rubber, cashew and coffee cultivation.

He said Mondulkiri had received strong support from the Cambodian Government in attracting Vietnamese investors, including through the simplification of administrative procedures.

He pledged that the province would create the most favourable conditions, expedite and simplify administrative procedures, and provide maximum support to members of the Vietnamese community living and doing business legally in Mondulkiri.

At a meeting with the Standing Board of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association’s Mondulkiri branch on the evening of October 30, Vu suggested the board continue encouraging people of Vietnamese origin in the province to comply with Cambodian laws and serve as a bridge contributing to the friendship between the two countries./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Cambodia relations #Mondulkiri province #Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

An overview of the Vietnam-Cambodia International Commerce & Culture Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia Int’l Commerce & Culture Forum promotes business ties

Alongside the positive growth in bilateral economic and trade ties, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted regular cultural exchange activities, including culture weeks and days, artistic performances and photo exhibitions, which have helped introduce each country’s culture to the people of the other.

See more

A leader of Pegatron Vietnam Co., Ltd. sign an agreement with the firm's trade union. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong launches “socialist trade union” model at two major FDI firms

Leaders of Pegatron Vietnam and LG Innotek Vietnam Hai Phong expressed confidence that the “socialist grassroots trade union” model will help build a skilled workforce with professional industrial discipline and an innovative spirit, while enhancing workers’ commitment to their companies.

Presenting certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the 500-day campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up coordination in 2nd phase of 500-day campaign

As of October 28, the city had recovered 857 sets of martyrs' remains, including 852 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune. On October 14, a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony was held for 731 sets of remains recovered at the park and reburied at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery.

Ho Van Mung, Chairman of the People’s Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang province, speaks at the dialogue on October 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

APEC 2027 opens up job, innovation-driven startup opportunities

The An Giang People’s Committee hosted a hybrid dialogue between its Chairman Ho Van Mung and local youth on environmental protection, vocational training, employment, and the application and transfer of science and technology to promote socio-economic development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

November rulebook: Foreign employers face new hiring, reporting duties

The Vietnamese Government issued a Decree effective on November 15, requiring foreign organisations and individuals that need Vietnamese workers to notify the managing agency or organisation in writing, by post or online via its official email, specifying the job position and headcount.

The 17th Hanoi People’s Council's seventh meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi clears 20 resolutions, defers two metro rail mechanisms

The approved policies target urban management, public investment, infrastructure, social welfare and livelihoods. Two stand out are a special mechanism to handle long-running violations at 12 Muong Thanh Group projects, and a plan to renovate and redevelop Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh (L), representing the Vietnamese Government, receives the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Vietnam receives 2026 Government Leadership Award

The award recognises Vietnam’s efforts to develop policies, improve institutions and build infrastructure for digital transformation. The 2023 Telecommunications Law and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation provide important foundations, establishing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the digital economy and society.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Skilled workforce key to advancing Vietnam’s marine economy: insiders

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.

A panorama of Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi proposes 859-million-USD project to revamp Hoan Kiem Lake area

Implemented in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, the project aims to create a large square directly connecting Hoan Kiem Lake with Cach mang thang tam (August Revolution) Square, the Hanoi Opera House, the Vietnam National Museum of History, and nearby areas. It also seeks to expand public spaces, reorganise the traffic system and underground spaces, preserve and promote heritage values, and introduce appropriate cultural and service facilities.