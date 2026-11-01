Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province seeks to attract Vietnamese investors

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Acting Governor of Mondulkiri province Dim Ny has highlighted close coordination between Vietnamese localities and the Cambodian province in implementing cooperation programmes in the fields of economy, social affairs, defence and security.



At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu on October 31, the official cited cooperation between Mondulkiri and Vietnam’s Dak Lak and Lam Dong provinces and Dong Nai city.



Dim Ny spoke highly of the ambassador and the Vietnamese Embassy delegation’s working visit to Mondulkiri, saying it demonstrated the embassy’s strong commitment and attention to promoting the traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia across all fields.



He briefed the delegation on Mondulkiri’s conditions and development potential, and called on the ambassador to continue supporting and encouraging Vietnamese businesses to explore investment opportunities in the province, thereby promoting ties and cooperation between the two countries and their localities in the time ahead.



For his part, Vu thanked noted that frequent exchanges of visits between the two countries reflected the political trust and close ties between their leaders, providing impetus for more substantive and effective bilateral cooperation across all fields.



He also thanked the provincial authorities for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate in the province.



The diplomat called on the province to continue supporting people of Vietnamese origin in obtaining legal documents, helping them stabilise their lives and contribute to local development.



Dim Ny told the Vietnam News Agency that Mondulkiri has considerable potential and advantages in agriculture, tourism and mineral resources. He also expressed hope that Vietnamese investors would explore opportunities in the province, especially in agriculture and industries such as rubber, cashew and coffee cultivation.



He said Mondulkiri had received strong support from the Cambodian Government in attracting Vietnamese investors, including through the simplification of administrative procedures.



He pledged that the province would create the most favourable conditions, expedite and simplify administrative procedures, and provide maximum support to members of the Vietnamese community living and doing business legally in Mondulkiri.



At a meeting with the Standing Board of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association’s Mondulkiri branch on the evening of October 30, Vu suggested the board continue encouraging people of Vietnamese origin in the province to comply with Cambodian laws and serve as a bridge contributing to the friendship between the two countries./.





VNA