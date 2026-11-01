Society

Hanoi offers cash incentive to boost birth rate

Hanoi's fertility rate has remained below the replacement level in recent years. The total fertility rate stood at 1.88 children per woman in 2023, 1.86 in 2024 and 1.87 in 2025.

A family enjoys a traditional market during the Mid-Autumn Festival on Hang Ma street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
A family enjoys a traditional market during the Mid-Autumn Festival on Hang Ma street in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Hanoi will provide a one-off payment of 4 million VND (154 USD) to women who give birth to two children before the age of 35 from 2027, under a policy approved by the city's People's Council.

To qualify, women must have been registered as permanent or temporary residents of the capital for at least six months.

Under Decree No. 168/2026/ND-CP, eligibility is based on the total number of children a woman has given birth to, regardless of the number of deliveries.

A woman's age will be calculated at the time of childbirth, rather than when the birth is registered, in accordance with relevant civil and legal regulations.

Hanoi's fertility rate has remained below the replacement level in recent years, according to the municipal People's Committee. The total fertility rate stood at 1.88 children per woman in 2023, 1.86 in 2024 and 1.87 in 2025.

The city faces mounting pressure from rising housing, childcare and education costs, as well as the challenges of balancing work and family life, the committee said.

It said prolonged low fertility could affect Hanoi's population size and structure, accelerate population ageing and put pressure on the labour force in the long term.

The policy is intended to encourage couples to have two children and gradually bring the city's fertility rate back to the replacement level, the committee said.

Authorities also cited health considerations, noting that fertility declines with age and that pregnancies after 35 carry higher risks of complications, including high blood pressure and gestational diabetes, as well as an increased risk of certain congenital conditions.

The city estimates that about 15,000 women will qualify for the payment each year, requiring an annual budget of around 60 billion VND.

Total spending on population-related policies in 2027 is projected at 245.9 billion VND, including higher allowances for 8,500 population collaborators and support for premarital counselling and health checks.

The 4 million VND payment is intended as partial financial assistance for families raising children, rather than full compensation for childcare and education costs, the committee said./.

VNA
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