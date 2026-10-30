Vietnam, Greece boost cooperation in legal education, training

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from Hanoi Law University led by its Rector Assoc. Prof. Dr To Van Hoa visited Greece from October 25 to 29 to promote cooperation in education and training.

With the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece, the university signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Deree College of the American College of Greece (ACG) and Panteion University.

The delegation also held working sessions with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and the European Public Law Organisation (EPLO) to discuss specialised training and student exchanges.

At a meeting with the delegation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong highlighted Greece’s leading position in global maritime transport and its role in the development of democracy and the rule of law. She noted that Greece’s legal system offers valuable experience for Vietnam to study and explore cooperation.

The two countries share a traditional friendship and common views on maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, and settling disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Education has been identified as a priority area in bilateral cooperation, Huong noted, adding that the delegation's visit will help further enhance ties in this field, particularly training in international law and international maritime law.

Hoa briefed the ambassador on Hanoi Law University’s international cooperation orientations, scale and development priorities.

He said cooperation with Greece forms part of the university’s broader international engagement, particularly in areas where Greece has strengths such as training students and officials in international and maritime law.

The cooperation is also expected to contribute to the implementation of the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation, he said./.