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Foreign ship crew member brought ashore for emergency medical treatment

At 3:21am on October 31, SAR 272 brought the crew member to the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre’s pier in Phuoc Thang ward, from where he was transferred to hospital for emergency treatment.

The sick foreign crew member is brought ashore for treatment. (Photo published by VNA)
The sick foreign crew member is brought ashore for treatment. (Photo published by VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre announced on October 31 that it has successfully rescued a crew member aboard the Japanese-flagged vessel DEMETER LEADER.

At 9:20am on October 30, the centre received an emergency alert from DEMETER LEADER, which was sailing from Japan to Singapore through the waters off southern Vietnam. A crew member suddenly developed persistent pain in the left side of his chest, accompanied by shortness of breath and a headache.

According to an assessment by medical advisory service International SOS, the sailor was suspected of having acute coronary syndrome (ACS), with a risk of myocardial infarction, and urgently needed to be taken to a medical facility for emergency care and treatment. His condition deteriorated at one point, requiring oxygen support.

The ship’s captain requested assistance in bringing him ashore for emergency treatment.

Immediately after receiving the alert, the centre swiftly activated its rescue plan, arranged medical consultations and instructed the vessel on initial first-aid measures for the sick crew member.

Under the direction of the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration, the centre dispatched the SAR 272 search and rescue vessel, stationed in Phuoc Thang ward of Ho Chi Minh City, together with two doctors to the scene.

At 3:21am on October 31, SAR 272 brought the crew member to the centre’s pier in Phuoc Thang ward, from where he was transferred to hospital for emergency treatment./.

VNA
#Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration #Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre #foreign ship crew member #Japanese-flagged vessel #DEMETER LEADER Ho Chi Minh City
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