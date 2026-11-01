Society

Great National Unity Day, Vietnam Culture Day held in Europe

This is the first time the event has been held in Europe, aiming to strengthen community ties, preserve cultural identity and foster love for the homeland among generations of Vietnamese people living abroad.

Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic take part in the balloon release ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic take part in the balloon release ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) - The 2026 Great National Unity Day and Vietnam Culture Day in Europe officially opened on the morning of October 31 (local time) at Sapa Trade Centre in Prague, the Czech Republic, bringing together representatives of Vietnamese communities from 29 countries.

This is the first time the event has been held in Europe, aiming to strengthen community ties, preserve cultural identity and foster love for the homeland among generations of Vietnamese people living abroad.

A highlight of the two-day event is the “Great National Unity Avenue”, a space recreating a miniature Vietnam in the heart of Europe.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ha Thi Nga, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, said the festival was held ahead of the 96th anniversary of the VFF’s Traditional Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), which is being celebrated nationwide in Vietnam for the first time.

Briefing participants on the situation at home, she emphasised the contributions made by overseas Vietnamese communities to the country’s achievements, affirming that “overseas Vietnamese are an integral part of the nation, an important strategic resource and a bridge connecting Vietnam with the world”.

Europe is home to around 1.5 million Vietnamese people, including nearly 90,000 in the Czech Republic, where the Vietnamese community has been recognised as an ethnic minority with legal status.

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Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Nga called on overseas Vietnamese to further strengthen solidarity, promote the role of community organisations and provide support for the elderly, women, young people, students and disadvantaged families.

She also encouraged businesspeople to step up trade and investment links, while intellectuals, experts and scientists were urged to promote knowledge sharing and cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

In particular, she stressed the importance of preserving the Vietnamese language and passing on national cultural values to younger generations, enabling each overseas Vietnamese to serve as a cultural ambassador in their host country.

Under the theme “Solidarity – Responsibility – Integration – Development”, the event provides a platform for Vietnamese people from different countries to interact and share their affection for their homeland.

Hoang Dinh Thang, head of the organising committee, member of the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee and President of the Confederation of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, said the festival is not merely a cultural event but also helps strengthen community ties, build collective strength and enhance the standing of Vietnamese communities in their host countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam told the Vietnam News Agency that the festival helps translate into practice the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 23 on overseas Vietnamese affairs. /.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Great National Unity Day #Vietnam Culture Day #OVs #Vietnamese in Europe
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