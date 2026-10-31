Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation, responsible use of maritime technologies

New York (VNA) – Vietnam has called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and ensure that technology is used responsibly in support of peace, security and sustainable development.



Minister-Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, made the call at the United Nations Security Council's high-level open debate on “Emerging technologies and maritime security: implications for peace and security” at the UN headquarters in New York on October 30 .



He noted that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, satellite technology and autonomous systems, offer significant opportunities to improve maritime safety, search and rescue operations, and marine environmental protection. However, their misuse could endanger seafarers, disrupt global supply chains and increase the risk of escalating tensions.



Luu affirmed that the development and application of maritime technologies must comply with international law, particularly the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They must also respect the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of coastal states, ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes.



Vietnam also stressed the need to maintain effective human oversight and accountability in the use of increasingly autonomous technologies.



To promote cooperation among countries, the Vietnamese representative proposed enhancing early warning mechanisms, information sharing and emergency communication channels to respond to cybersecurity incidents and interference with maritime systems, thereby preventing technical incidents from escalating into security crises.



Vietnam appealed for support to developing countries in building capacity and gaining access to technologies at an affordable cost, particularly those needed to ensure maritime cybersecurity, monitor developments at sea and respond to emergencies.



Luu highlighted the role of the UN, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and regional mechanisms, including ASEAN-led frameworks, in promoting cooperation and preventing conflicts, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to work with partners to contribute to maintaining peace and security at sea on the basis of international law.



At the meeting, countries highlighted the opportunities offered by emerging technologies to improve maritime domain awareness and strengthen monitoring and early warning capabilities.



However, they also pointed to growing security risks and challenges, including cyberattacks on critical maritime infrastructure and undersea cables, which could disrupt shipping, the flow of goods and supply chains, while the cost of launching such attacks continues to fall.



Most countries underscored the importance of complying with international law, maintaining human oversight of artificial intelligence, and protecting undersea cables and critical infrastructure.



They called for stronger cybersecurity and cooperation with the maritime industry, as well as ensuring the safety of commercial vessels even during conflicts. They also stressed the need for greater information sharing, capacity-building and multilateral cooperation to harness the benefits of technology while mitigating threats to maritime security./.

VNA