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Singapore steps up emergency response to protect child abuse victims

Singapore has expanded the operations of its Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) nationwide. The team handled 1,439 cases in 2025, more than double the 675 recorded in 2024. Authorities issued 1,151 emergency orders during the year, including measures requiring perpetrators to leave the home or prohibiting them from contacting victims.

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is strengthening its systems for receiving, assessing and responding to reports of family violence and child abuse, while expanding emergency intervention to better protect victims amid a rise in reported cases.

According to the 2026 Domestic Violence Trends Report released by Singapore’s Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on October 29, the National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) received 16,525 reports in 2025, up from 11,068 a year earlier. About 82% required follow-up action, including risk assessments, investigations or referrals to protection and social support agencies.

Singapore recorded 2,476 new child abuse cases involving low or moderate safety and risk concerns in 2025, up 4% from 2024. A further 1,917 cases were classified as high-risk, involving children who had been sexually abused, seriously injured or exposed to violence at home. MSF said the high-risk figures were not directly comparable with previous years because of changes in the counting method.

Under the revised approach, only children directly abused or exposed to violence are counted.

Children aged between seven and 12 accounted for the largest group of abused children. Physical abuse was the most common form, with many cases involving excessive or inappropriate punishment by parents. Most perpetrators in high-risk cases were parents or step-parents.

MSF noted that witnessing violence at home could also seriously affect children’s emotional well-being, behaviour and social development. Abuse may also take the form of verbal humiliation, persistent blaming or neglect.

Singapore has expanded the operations of its Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team (DVERT) nationwide. The team handled 1,439 cases in 2025, more than double the 675 recorded in 2024. Authorities issued 1,151 emergency orders during the year, including measures requiring perpetrators to leave the home or prohibiting them from contacting victims./.

VNA
#Singapore #child abuse #emergency response
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