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Singapore maintains investment commitment to Indonesia amid haze-related challenges

BKPM data showed that Singapore remained Indonesia's largest foreign investor in January-September, with investment totalling approximately 14 billion USD, accounting for 29.6% of the country's total foreign direct investment.

Jakarta (VNA) - Singapore remains committed to investing in Indonesia despite recent issues between the two countries, including forest and land fires and transboundary haze, according to an Indonesian official.

Indonesian Investment and Downstreaming Minister and head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Rosan Roeslani said on October 29 that he had met Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who reaffirmed Singapore's readiness to expand investment and cooperation in other areas with Indonesia, ANTARA News reported.

According to Rosan, the two countries will step up coordination to promote investment and explore additional mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities. Indonesia is also ready to consider proposals from Singapore and put forward its own recommendations to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

BKPM data showed that Singapore remained Indonesia's largest foreign investor in January-September, with investment totalling approximately 14 billion USD, accounting for 29.6% of the country's total foreign direct investment.

On October 28, Vivian met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Hambalang, West Java. Following the meeting, Vivian stressed that high-level exchanges provide an important basis for the two countries to translate political commitments into concrete actions.

The Singaporean minister also raised the long-standing issue of transboundary haze, emphasising the need for stronger regional coordination and continued open dialogue to prevent similar situations from recurring.

Earlier, on October 27, the two foreign ministers held talks in Jakarta, during which they agreed to establish a joint task force to strengthen coordination in addressing forest and land fires and their cross-border impacts.

Indonesia reaffirmed that tackling forest and land fires affecting neighbouring countries, including Singapore, remains one of the Government's priorities./.






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