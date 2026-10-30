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Indonesia targets at least 45 bln USD in nickel exports in 2026

Indonesia's nickel exports reached 25.96 billion USD as of August and the country targets at least 45 billion USD in nickel exports in 2026.

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia targets at least 45 billion USD in nickel exports in 2026 as the Government steps up downstream processing and supply chain development to increase the value of its mineral resources, reported the local media.

Coordinator for Mineral and Coal Cooperation and Investment within the Directorate General of Minerals and Coal at the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Yan Abrar said nickel exports reached 25.96 billion USD as of August 2026.

Yan also noted that Indonesia's class-1 nickel products have gained recognition from the London Metal Exchange (LME), reinforcing the competitiveness of Indonesia's downstream nickel products in international markets.

Indonesia's goal is not merely to export more mineral products, but to build an integrated and competitive ecosystem, from mining to processing, Yan said, adding that the Government views nickel as one of the pillars of its resource-based industrialisation strategy, particularly in the battery materials and electric vehicle sectors./.

VNA
#mineral resources #London Metal Exchange Indonesia
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