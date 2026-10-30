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Philippines aims to become Southeast Asia’s offshore wind hub

The Philippines aims not only to develop its first offshore wind projects but also to become a regional centre for research, technology development and services for the industry, she said, adding the government is planning to auction 3,300 megawatts (MW) of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity, with projects targeted to come online between 2028 and 2030.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines is accelerating offshore wind development with an ambition to become a leading hub for the industry in Southeast Asia, while exploring opportunities to export electricity and attract investment in the renewable energy technology supply chain.

Speaking on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week on October 28, Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the country has some of the region’s largest offshore wind resources and is pushing to bring more than 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity into commercial operation in the coming years.

The Philippines aims not only to develop its first offshore wind projects but also to become a regional centre for research, technology development and services for the industry, she said, adding the government is planning to auction 3,300 megawatts (MW) of fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity, with projects targeted to come online between 2028 and 2030.

According to the World Bank Group, the Philippines has more than 178 GW of technical offshore wind potential. This resource could help the country increase the share of renewables in its power mix and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Beyond meeting domestic energy demand, offshore wind could also create opportunities for the Philippines to export surplus electricity to neighbouring countries through interconnected regional power grids, Garin said.

The development of the industry is also expected to attract international companies to establish local manufacturing facilities for equipment and components, as well as provide technical services, gradually building a domestic offshore wind supply chain.

However, Garin acknowledged that realising these ambitions will take time, as offshore wind is a technically complex industry requiring coordinated investment in power transmission networks, ports, logistics and workforce development.

The government must ensure that power grids, infrastructure, ports and local communities are ready to support projects before the industry can expand on a large scale, she said./.

VNA
#Philippines #Southeast Asia #offshore wind hub Philippines
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