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Indonesia strengthens whale shark conservation amid rising number of strandings

According to Iqbal Herwata, Senior Manager of Species Conservation at the Yayasan Konservasi Indonesia, 115 stranding incidents involving 127 individual whales and whale sharks were recorded across 23 provinces and cities in Indonesia between 2011 and 2023.

Authorities work to retrieve the carcass of a whale shark off the coast of Bantul, in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo published by VNA)
Authorities work to retrieve the carcass of a whale shark off the coast of Bantul, in the Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo published by VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The stranding and death of whale sharks along Indonesia’s southern coast of Java have raised concerns about threats facing this rare marine species, as the number of recorded incidents increases while their underlying causes remain unclear.

On October 18, a whale shark measuring about 9 metres in length and weighing more than 2 tonnes was found stranded on Parangkusumo Beach in Bantul Regency, in the Special Region of Yogyakarta. Rescue teams, together with environmental and fisheries experts, arrived promptly, but the animal had already died before it could be returned to the sea.

Dwi Suprapti, a veterinarian specialising in aquatic megafauna, said that the cause of death has yet to be determined.

The veterinarian noted that eight whale sharks had been found stranded and dead along Java’s southern coast over the past six months. Experts hope that necropsy findings, combined with data on environmental quality and oceanographic conditions, will help clarify the causes of these incidents.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, whale shark strandings are frequently recorded towards the end of the year. The waters off southern Java serve as an important migratory route and feeding ground for the species. Seasonal upwelling, a phenomenon in which nutrient-rich, cooler water rises to the surface, can lower sea surface temperatures while bringing nutrients that promote the growth of shrimp and anchovies.

However, the relationship between these natural conditions and the stranding incidents requires further research.

According to Iqbal Herwata, Senior Manager of Species Conservation at the Yayasan Konservasi Indonesia, 115 stranding incidents involving 127 individual whales and whale sharks were recorded across 23 provinces and cities in Indonesia between 2011 and 2023. West Java and East Java reported the highest numbers of incidents.

Whale sharks are globally classified as an endangered species, with their population estimated to have declined by 50–70%. Indonesia lies along a critical migratory corridor for the species, connecting Australian waters with areas south of Java. Consequently, developments in Indonesian waters have significant implications for regional whale shark conservation efforts./.

VNA
#Indonesia #whale shark #Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Indonesia
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