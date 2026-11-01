38,000 free tickets for Vietnam Culture Day concert

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – A total of 38,000 free tickets are expected to be issued for an extravagant concert celebrating Vietnam Culture Day 2026 on November 24.

Under Hanoi’s plan, 10,500 tickets will be allocated to residents in 19 wards, while another 7,000 will be distributed through online platforms. The remaining tickets will be reserved for agencies, organisations and forces involved in the programme.

Interested residents can follow official announcements from the organising committee for details of ticket distribution and schedules.

The concert will last up to 120 minutes and is expected to attract around 50,000 people. It will feature a combination of traditional and contemporary arts, modern stage technology and fireworks displays at intervals throughout the event and at its conclusion.

Through its performances, the concert aims to trace the evolution of Vietnamese culture from its roots to the present and future, connecting heritage values with contemporary creativity.

It also seeks to celebrate national identity, patriotism, national solidarity and the enduring values of the Vietnamese people.

The concert will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV). Hanoi Radio and Television will also carry the live broadcast on its channels and digital platforms, while installing LED screens in areas far from the city centre to enable more residents to watch.

Stage setup, rehearsals and preliminary run-throughs will take place from November 9 to 21. The city will hold a full rehearsal at 4pm on November 22, ahead of the official event.

With its large scale, blend of artistic performances and modern technology, and free ticket policy, the programme is expected to be a cultural and artistic highlight in the capital this November, bringing national cultural values closer to the public.

The concert will take place at 8pm at My Dinh National Stadium./.