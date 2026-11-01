Politics

Vietnamese leaders send congratulations on Algeria’s 72nd National Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a congratulatory message to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the 72nd National Day of the African country (November 1, 1954 – 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has sent a congratulatory message to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the 72nd National Day of the African country (November 1, 1954 – 2026).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended congratulations to his Algerian counterpart Sifi Ghrieb, while National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man sent congratulatory messages to Azzouz Nasri, President of the Council of the Nation (Senate), and Khalida Boufedeche, Speaker of the People’s National Assembly (Lower House).

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria./.

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#NQ 59 #Algeria’s 72nd National Day #congratulatory message Algeria
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