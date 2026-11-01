Health

Free medical examinations provided to remote communities in Cambodia

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said the programme has been jointly organised by the embassy and the hospital annually in various Cambodian localities to provide healthcare support to disadvantaged households and contribute to the Cambodian Government’s efforts to improve public health. The initiative also reflects close cooperation in healthcare and the strong bonds between the people of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Local residents in Mondulkiri province, Cambodia, receive free medical check-ups and health consultation. (Photo: VNA)
Local residents in Mondulkiri province, Cambodia, receive free medical check-ups and health consultation. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, in coordination with Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, organised a free medical check-up, health consultation and medicine distribution programme benefiting around 500 local residents, including people of Vietnamese origin, in Mondulkiri province on October 31.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said the programme has been jointly organised by the embassy and the hospital annually in various Cambodian localities to provide healthcare support to disadvantaged households and contribute to the Cambodian Government’s efforts to improve public health. The initiative also reflects close cooperation in healthcare and the strong bonds between the people of Vietnam and Cambodia.

He praised the dedication and sense of responsibility demonstrated by more than 20 doctors and medical staff from Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital. He also thanked Mondulkiri authorities for their coordination and support, expressing his hope that local residents, including the Vietnamese-origin community, will continue to uphold solidarity and mutual assistance, contribute to Cambodia’s development and help strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries.

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Cambodian residents wait for their turn to receive medical examinations from Vietnamese doctors. (Photo: VNA)

Mondulkiri’s Acting Governor Dim Ny expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Embassy and the hospital for providing free medical examinations and medicines, as well as gifts including rice, instant noodles and cash to residents of Sen Monorom city. He said the programme provided practical healthcare assistance and demonstrated the close ties and friendly cooperation between the two countries' people.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters on the sidelines of the event, Dim Ny noted that Mondulkiri shares a border with Vietnam. He called on authorities and residents in border areas of both countries to strengthen solidarity, exchange information, coordinate in maintaining security and public order, and expand cooperation in economic, cultural, social and healthcare fields, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

He also expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Embassy and relevant organisations will continue organising medical check-ups, consultations and healthcare support programmes in disadvantaged areas of Cambodia, particularly those with limited medical facilities. He encouraged the Vietnamese community in Mondulkiri to preserve its cultural identity, promote solidarity and support each other in building a stable and prosperous community.

Ton Thanh Tra, General Director of Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, said the hospital aims to bring healthcare services closer to people in remote areas with limited access to medical care./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Free medical check-up #Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital #Mondulkiri province Cambodia
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