All residents set to have electronic health records integrated into VNeID by June 30, 2027

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, is tasked with completing the integration of electronic health records into the VNeID system for 100% of the population before June 30, 2027, according to a notice issued by the Party Central Committee’s Office.

The notice conveys the conclusions of the Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat at a October 22 conference reviewing the one-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, dated September 9, 2025, on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of public health.

At the event, after hearing a report by the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health and opinions from delegates, the Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concluded that this is a resolution of strategic, comprehensive and long-term significance.



It must be implemented in a coordinated, consistent and continuous manner as part of the overall implementation of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, conclusions of Party Central Committee meetings, thematic resolutions of the Politburo and directives from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



To ensure successful implementation of Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW and bring about substantive improvements in public health protection, care and improvement, committees, ministries, sectors and localities are requested to focus on a number of key tasks, including renewing thinking and strengthening responsibility for public health protection, care and improvement; completely addressing shortages of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies; and removing obstacles in procurement, bidding, supply and healthcare financing. These tasks must be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, is tasked to complete the integration of electronic health records into the VNeID system for 100% of the population by June 30, 2027 (Photo: VNA)

At the same time, it is necessary to improve the quality and operational capacity of grassroots healthcare, which is a key task that will determine the success of universal healthcare goals.



The notice highlights the necessary to continue improving the institutional framework and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of implementation, along with improving the quality of the healthcare workforce, promoting the application of information technology and digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

In 2026, all hospitals meeting the required standards must complete the interconnection of test results and diagnostic imaging data. Hospitals must not deliberately repeat tests to charge patients without legitimate medical reasons.



In the notice, the Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat stressed the need to strengthen information and communications work to raise public awareness and foster a culture of health./.