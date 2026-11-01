Colours of Vietnamese culture shine at cultural exchange festival in Paris

Paris (VNA) – Traditional Vietnamese "ao dai" (long dress) and "ao ngu than" (five-flap long dress) costumes, together with songs celebrating the Vietnamese Fatherland, brought vibrant Vietnamese cultural colours to the second cultural exchange festival of associations in Paris on October 31.



The event brought together 20 associations representing Vietnamese, Cambodian, Lao and French communities, providing an opportunity to showcase cultural identities and foster mutual understanding.



Traditional costume performances by Huong Sac Viet Nam – Au Chau (Vietnam’s charm in Europe) Association and musical performances by the Que Huong Choir introduced Vietnam’s people, culture and landscapes to international audiences.



The performance of traditional Vietnamese "ao dai" (long dress) and "ao ngu than" (five-flap long dress) costumes. (Photo: VNA)

Alain Vu, Chairman of the Huong Sac Viet Nam – Au Chau Association, said the group chose to present traditional royal "ao dai" from Hue. Blue symbolised the homeland, freedom and peace, while red represented the resilient spirit and blood of Vietnamese national heroes. Through the performance, the association hopes to introduce not only the beauty of traditional costumes but also their cultural and historical values.



The festival also featured food activities, thematic discussions and networking among associations, offering opportunities to exchange experience in education, community support and cultural activities.



Truong Hong Hai, Chairman of the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia Association in France, said the event helped bring the four communities together, thereby strengthening solidarity and mutual support.



Through traditional costumes, music and exchanges, Vietnamese associations helped enrich Paris’s multicultural life while strengthening community bonds and promoting Vietnam’s cultural identity among international friends./.