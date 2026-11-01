Culture - Sports

Art programme promotes beauty of Vietnam’s renowned tea land

A highlight was an artistic tea-making performance showcasing the sophistication of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture. Artisans and tea producers demonstrated their skills through every stage, from selecting tea leaves and preparing teaware to releasing the tea’s aroma, pouring and enjoying the brew, offering visitors insights into the value of traditional tea products.

The organising board presents the first prize of the tea processing contest. (Photo: VNA)
The organising board presents the first prize of the tea processing contest. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – An art programme celebrating the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026, themed “Dai Phuc – A Lake in the Mountains, Tea amid the Clouds”, was held in Dai Phuc commune in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 31 evening, highlighting the locality’s tea-growing potential, honouring tea producers and promoting its natural landscapes and cultural heritage to visitors.

The programme featured music and dance performances blending traditional and contemporary elements, celebrating the beauty of the homeland, its people, tea culture and lakeside scenery.

A highlight was an artistic tea-making performance showcasing the sophistication of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture. Artisans and tea producers demonstrated their skills through every stage, from selecting tea leaves and preparing teaware to releasing the tea’s aroma, pouring and enjoying the brew, offering visitors insights into the value of traditional tea products.

The organising board also presented awards to winners of a tea processing contest, honouring skilled and dedicated tea workers while encouraging producers to innovate and improve product quality. An auction of award-winning tea products attracted considerable interest, helping promote Dai Phuc tea brands and connect producers with potential customers and partners.

Other activities included enjoying tea while watching the sunset, the “Tea Amid the Clouds” experience and the “Green Thai Nguyen” golf tournament. Combining tea appreciation with sports and resort tourism at Tan Thai Golf Course offered a fresh perspective on tea culture, linking the province’s signature agricultural products with ecological landscapes and tourism services.

Chairman of the Dai Phuc Commune People’s Committee Dang Cuong Quyet said the commune has considerable potential for agricultural development, particularly tea cultivation, and eco-tourism associated with Nui Coc Lake. For the 2025–2030 term, the locality aims to integrate agricultural development with tourism and services, increase the value of tea production, become a ward before 2030, and establish itself as a tourism hub of Thai Nguyen.

Through the programme, Dai Phuc hopes to expand the reach of its tea products and tourism potential, create business connections and generate new livelihoods for local residents, he added.

The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 is taking place from October 30 to November 7 across the province./.

VNA
#Nông nghiệp #Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 #art programme Thai Nguyen
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