Mexican media shows interest in Vietnam’s development path

Mexico City (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico held a meeting on October 31 between Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai and representatives of local press and media agencies to highlight Vietnam’s major achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), outline the country’s development orientations in a new era and discuss international issues and bilateral relations.



Under the theme “Vietnam in a new era of development”, Hai reviewed the country’s history, cultural traditions and major milestones in its process of national construction, defence and development. He stressed that after four decades of Doi Moi (1986–2026), Vietnam has made remarkable progress, transforming itself from a war-ravaged and impoverished country into a dynamic economy deeply integrated into regional and global markets.



In 2025, Vietnam’s GDP reached approximately 514.7 billion USD, ranking 32nd worldwide, while its total import-export turnover stood at 930 billion USD, placing it 15th globally. The country attracted more than 38 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI). Meanwhile, multidimensional poverty fell below 1%, the Human Development Index (HDI) reached 0.766 and health insurance coverage exceeded 90% of the population, reflecting closer links between economic growth and social progress and equity.



Regarding strategic goals, the diplomat shared that Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045. To achieve these targets, the country is shifting its growth model, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key drivers. Priority areas include the digital, green and circular economies, semiconductor industries and artificial intelligence, alongside institutional reform, high-quality human resources development and synchronised infrastructure.



At the meeting, Hai also introduced the English-Spanish bilingual book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era”, which brings together selected articles and speeches by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and provides international readers with insights into the Party’s vision and strategic orientations.



During the question-and-answer session, Mexican journalists raised questions about the factors behind Vietnam’s development success and its ability to sustain rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth amid population ageing. They showed particular interest in social welfare policies, access to education and healthcare, including free tuition at public schools and free periodic health check-ups or screening from 2026.



Other topics included the new growth model’s links with FDI attraction, priority economic sectors, the role of mass organisations in policymaking and the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Journalists also discussed Vietnam’s experience in the struggle for national independence, its role amid current geopolitical tensions and its contributions to international solidarity and cooperation.



Regarding the bilateral ties, Mexican media representatives sought information on measures to expand Vietnam-Mexico cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.



The meeting provided Mexican media with official information and a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s development achievements, policies and experience, while highlighting the country’s pursuit of a development path of independence, self-reliance, equity and sustainability./.

VNA