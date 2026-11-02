Culture - Sports

BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc returns, driving economic value pearl island

The 2026 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 event week will run from November 13 - 15, bringing thousands of domestic and international athletes to the pearl island of Phu Quoc in An Giang province.

Athletes seen in the swimming leg of the 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc. (Photos courtesy of SEV)
Athletes seen in the swimming leg of the 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc. (Photos courtesy of SEV)

An Giang (VNS/VNA) - The 2026 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 event week will run from November 13 - 15, bringing thousands of domestic and international athletes to the pearl island of Phu Quoc in An Giang province.

Held under the direction of the An Giang Department of Culture and Sports, the event is organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) with BIM Group as Title Sponsor.

Athletes will compete in the combination of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and 21.1km run at the Phu Quoc Marina luxury resort during a week full of activities that will attract not only competitors but also their families, friends, supporters and residents.

According to the An Giang Department of Culture and Sports, BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc not only brings athletes together to take on the challenge and promote an active, healthy lifestyle, but also helps strengthen the province’s capacity to host international sporting events while stimulating demand for local tourism and services.

For this year’s edition, the department will continue coordinating with agencies and the organiser to ensure a safe and professionally delivered event, contributing to the community and Phu Quoc’s development as an international destination.

Doan Quoc Huy, Chairman and CEO of BIM Group, said: “As we enter our fourth season of partnership with IRONMAN in Phu Quoc, we believe sports tourism has the potential to become a distinctive part of the Pearl Island’s tourism ecosystem.

"By hosting the race at the Phu Quoc Marina integrated resort and entertainment complex, BIM Group seeks to connect sport with local discovery experiences, contributing to the growth of Phu Quoc’s tourism brand and strengthening its competitiveness among island destinations across the region.”

The 2026 edition will also welcome Mark Allen, six-time IRONMAN World Champion, for the fourth consecutive year. His presence gives Vietnam's growing triathlon community direct access to the experience, mindset and stories of one of the sport's most influential athletes.

SEV will introduce the SEV EventConcierge for competition. The digital assistant will give athletes and their supporters convenient access to schedules, race information, on-site directions, and preparation guidance. It will also provide information on accommodation, dining, and cultural attractions to help visitors plan their time in Phu Quoc.

Anh Vo, SEV general manager, said: “For us, success is measured by the whole experience we create around race day.

"It is reflected in an athlete arriving prepared, a child discovering sport, a family choosing to stay and explore, and local businesses sharing in the value the event creates.

"Our responsibility is to deliver a safe, world-class race and a warm, connected experience around it. In 2026, we are strengthening every part of that journey, from preparation and information to the finish line and the time athletes and their families spend discovering Phu Quoc.”

Alongside the main race, there will be SUNRISE SPRINT Vietnam, IRONKIDS Phu Quoc, Newborns Vietnam/Healthy Vietnam Community Run, and activities at the IRONMAN Village. Together, these events create different entry points into sport, from first-time triathletes and children developing active habits to families and community members participating together.

More than a race, the event has generated significant economic impact for Phu Quoc. The event’s total economic impact grew from 1.2 million USD in 2022 to 9.4 million USD in 2025, an annual growth rate of approximately 98%.

For race information and registration, visit the official event page at ironman.com/races/im703-phu-quoc./.

VNA
#2026 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 event #Phu Quoc #An Giang #Sunrise Events Vietnam An Giang
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