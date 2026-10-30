Environment

Phu Quoc joins forces to keep beaches clean during monsoon season ahead of APEC 2027

An Giang province is implementing a green-transition plan for the Phu Quoc special zone for the 2026–2035 period, with a vision to 2050, including an emphasis on plastic-free tourism and cleaner beaches.

Local residents, Sun Group employees and dedicated environmental teams work for hours each day to clear water hyacinth and marine debris, helping keep Kem Beach clean and attractive. (Photos: Sun Group)
Local residents, Sun Group employees and dedicated environmental teams work for hours each day to clear water hyacinth and marine debris, helping keep Kem Beach clean and attractive. (Photos: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Every year, the northeast monsoon brings large amounts of water hyacinth and floating debris ashore at Kem Beach in Phu Quoc. In recent years, efforts to clean the coastline during this seasonal cycle have evolved from a short-term response to weather conditions into a regular community initiative, driven by Sun Group employees, local residents and an increasing number of visitors.

In late October, Phu Quoc enters its annual northeast monsoon season. As ocean currents shift and stronger winds blow in from the Gulf of Thailand, large volumes of water hyacinth, driftwood, seaweed and other floating material are repeatedly washed onto beaches along the island’s eastern coast.

At Kem Beach and nearby stretches of shoreline, the amount of naturally occurring debris carried in from offshore rises with each tide.

The phenomenon is a recurring seasonal pattern that Phu Quoc faces every year. Although caused largely by natural weather conditions, it can affect the appearance of the coastline and, to some extent, visitors’ recreational and resort experiences - particularly as the island steps up preparations for one of Vietnam’s most important upcoming international events.

To restore the coastline quickly while also raising standards for the island’s urban and coastal environment ahead of APEC 2027, Sun Group has launched the “For a Green Phu Quoc” campaign.

Rather than remaining a standalone corporate initiative, the campaign brings together Sun Group employees, luxury resorts around Kem Beach, local residents and tourism businesses in coordinated daily beach-cleaning efforts.

Alongside dedicated environmental and landscaping teams working from early morning until late at night, larger community clean-up sessions are organized regularly in the early morning and late afternoon, when tides and seasonal winds have the greatest impact on the beach.

Tonnes of water hyacinth, decaying driftwood and marine debris are collected, sorted and processed after each wave of material washes ashore, allowing the beach’s natural white-sand landscape to be restored as quickly as possible.

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Businesses and local residents across Phu Quoc join early-morning beach clean-ups as part of the “For a Green Phu Quoc” campaign.

A Sun Group representative in Phu Quoc said maintaining the “For a Green Phu Quoc” campaign throughout 2026 is not only a proactive response to seasonal weather conditions, but also part of the island’s practical preparations for APEC.

“Every small action carried out consistently each day by Sun Group employees and the local community contributes to preserving Phu Quoc as a green, clean and beautiful destination in the eyes of visitors, while protecting its natural assets and supporting sustainable tourism as the island looks ahead to the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week,” the representative said.
That commitment is shared by local tourism businesses.

A representative of a tourism service provider in the Kem Beach area, who joined the clean-up alongside other participants, said keeping the island’s coastline clean was a shared responsibility.
“Phu Quoc has already become an international destination and is preparing for a major event such as APEC. As people who live and work on the island, we understand that protecting the marine environment is not the responsibility of any single company,” the representative said.

“Local residents and businesses are taking part because we want Phu Quoc to always present a green, clean and beautiful image to international visitors.”

The initiative comes as green and sustainable development remains a central direction for Vietnam’s tourism sector.

For Phu Quoc, the need has become even more pressing as the special administrative zone prepares to host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027.

An Giang province is implementing a green-transition plan for the Phu Quoc special zone for the 2026–2035 period, with a vision to 2050, including an emphasis on plastic-free tourism and cleaner beaches.

Local leaders have also repeatedly stressed that every resident and business has a role to play as a tourism ambassador in the run-up to APEC 2027.

Seen in that context, the decision by businesses to mobilise resources, maintain regular coastline clean-ups and invite greater community participation represents an early contribution to the broader effort led by local authorities to prepare a greener, cleaner and more attractive destination for the international event.

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A foreigner enthusiastically joins the community campaign, helping residents and resort staff clear debris from Kem Beach.

After seeing hundreds of workers spend hours each day restoring the coastline, many domestic and international guests staying around Kem Beach have not only come to understand the natural causes of the seasonal build-up of marine debris, but have also chosen to roll up their sleeves and join the clean-up themselves.

The spontaneous participation of visitors has blurred the line between tourism workers and travelers, creating scenes of shared effort and community spirit on the island.

During the northeast monsoon season, the sight of businesses, residents and visitors working side by side on the beach from dawn until late afternoon reflects a broader approach to sustainable tourism: a destination remains attractive only when it is cared for every day by the people connected to it.

That, too, is part of Phu Quoc’s practical preparation as it gets ready to welcome international guests in 2027./.

VNA
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