Kon Ka Kinh National Park releases 31 endangered wild animals to natural habitat

Gia Lai (VNA) – The Kon Ka Kinh National Park Management Board’s centre for creature rescue, conservation and development released 31 endangered and rare wild animals back into their natural habitat on October 1, following a period of rescue, intensive care and rehabilitation.



Tran Van Thu, Director of the centre, said the release involved 31 animals from 10 endangered and rare species classified under Groups IB and IIB, which play an important role in maintaining the balance of natural forest ecosystems.



The animals included mountain tortoises (Testudinidae), pig-tailed macaques (Macaca leonina), Asian water monitors (Varanus salvator) and reticulated pythons (Python reticulatus), as well as the Java pangolin and pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus).



They were received in August and September through voluntary handovers by local residents and coordination with competent agencies in Gia Lai province. Many were in poor health when received, with some seriously injured or severely weakened, while others had lost natural survival instincts.



Through professional rescue procedures, including veterinary treatment, appropriate nutrition and rehabilitation of wild behaviours, the centre has gradually helped the animals recover their health and survival skills, Thu said.



Regular health checks confirmed that all 31 animals are in good condition, have regained their natural instincts and are capable of surviving independently in the forest.



The return of endangered wildlife to its natural habitat will contribute to restoring animal populations in Kon Ka Kinh National Park, and demonstrate the effectiveness of local rescue and conservation efforts. The activity also raises public awareness of biodiversity conservation and calls on the community to join efforts to prevent illegal hunting, keeping and trading of wildlife./.

VNA