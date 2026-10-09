Environment

Seventeen wild animals released into natural habitat in Quang Tri

Previously rescued and cared for by the park’s Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Organisms, all the animals underwent health checks and assessments of their ability to adapt to the wild before the reintroduction.

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Tri province, in coordination with local authorities, released 17 wild animals into their natural habitat on October 8.

The animals included seven Indochinese pig-tailed macaques (Macaca leonina), one crested serpent eagle (Spilornis cheela), three pygmy slow lorises (Nycticebus pygmaeus), two brown hornbills (Anorrhinus austeni), two crested goshawks (Accipiter trivirgatus), one Hatinh langur (Trachypithecus hatinhensis) and one Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica).

They are listed in Groups IB and IIB under regulations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on the management of endangered, precious and rare species and on the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Group IB consists of endangered, precious, and rare wild animals that are prioritised for protection, with the exploitation and use of specimens taken from the wild for commercial purposes are strictly prohibited. Meanwhile, Group IIB comprises endangered, precious, and rare wild animals for which exploitation and use for commercial purposes are restricted.

Previously rescued and cared for by the park’s Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Organisms, all the animals underwent health checks and assessments of their ability to adapt to the wild before the reintroduction.

Release sites were selected based on habitat suitability, food availability, shelter and safety conditions for each species./.​

VNA
#Quang Tri #wild animals #Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park #CITES Quang Tri
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