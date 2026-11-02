Culture - Sports

“Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert celebrates national unity

Concluding with a spectacular fireworks display, the the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert in Thai Nguyen province brought together tens of thousands of people at the stadium and millions of viewers watching through screens. It also served as a reminder of the tradition of gratitude to previous generations and helped reinforce national pride and solidarity.

A performance at the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert. (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert. (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – Around 30,000 spectators gathered at Thai Nguyen Stadium in Dai Phuc commune, Thai Nguyen province, on the evening of November 1 for the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert.

Thousands more watched the event on large LED screens at Van Xuan Square in Van Xuan ward and Song Cau pedestrian street square in Bac Kan ward, sharing the festive atmosphere and national pride.

The programme was directed by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity and jointly organised by the Thai Nguyen Party Committee and People’s Committee and relevant agencies. Among the attendees were Trinh Van Quyet, head of the commission; Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; and leaders of Thai Nguyen province, Military Region 1 as well as ministries and central agencies.

The concert combined art performances, modern presentation technologies and thematic content to highlight Vietnam’s historical, cultural and revolutionary traditions, the strength of national unity and aspirations for development in a new era.

The opening performance brought the stadium to life with spectacular LED displays, 3D mapping effects and the stirring melody of the song “Noi vong tay lon” (Joining Hands). Fireworks lit up the night sky over Thai Nguyen, filling the hearts of spectators with a sense of pride.

One of the most moving moments was the handover of a traditional revolutionary flame, brought from the Dinh Hoa Safety Zone (ATK), which was used to light the stadium's ceremonial torch. The flame symbolised the link between past and present, recalling Thai Nguyen's role as a revolutionary stronghold in the Viet Bac region, where the Party and Government leadership, along with President Ho Chi Minh, once established their headquarters to direct the resistance war.

The three-part art programme took audiences on a journey through the country's history and development. The first chapter, “One Origin – One Legacy”, celebrated shared cultural roots and revolutionary traditions. The second, “One Country – One Faith”, highlighted national solidarity in labour and production after reunification. The final chapter, “One Aspiration – One Future”, conveyed the younger generation's confidence in a prosperous Vietnam.

The event was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the Nationwide Resistance Day (December 19, 1946–2026), the National Great Unity Day (November 18), Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), the 195th founding anniversary of Thai Nguyen province and the opening of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026.

Concluding with a spectacular fireworks display, the concert brought together tens of thousands of people at the stadium and millions of viewers watching through screens. It also served as a reminder of the tradition of gratitude to previous generations and helped reinforce national pride and solidarity./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026 #Thai Nguyen #Dinh Hoa Safety Zone (ATK) #Vietnam Culture Day
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