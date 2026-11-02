Culture - Sports

Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon to be held in December

As an iconic marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2026 will be held on December 4-6 and is expecting a record 24,000 runners. (Photos courtesy of SEV)
The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2026 will be held on December 4-6 and is expecting a record 24,000 runners. (Photos courtesy of SEV)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - The 9th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon has been officially launched to promote the role of sports in connecting communities and expand opportunities for participation in physical activity in line with international standards to meet the diverse needs of domestic and international runners.

The tournament will be jointly organised by local authories, Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) and Techcombank as the Title Sponsor.

As a well-known marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

The marathon will take place from December 4 to 6 as part of the 6th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, themed Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City Fest, from December 4 to 12. This year's edition is expected to welcome a record of more than 24,000 domestic and international runners to some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Beyond the main race day, the event will feature a series of community engagement activities. Among them, the KIDS RUN will take place on December 5, giving children an opportunity to discover the joy of physical activity and develop active habits from an early age.

Nearly a decade of sustained investment and continuous innovation has transformed the marathon into a symbol of active living and the pursuit of excellence. Beyond the race itself, the event has generated lasting socioeconomic value by supporting tourism, promoting Ho Chi Minh City as a destination, and inspiring the shared aspiration for a healthier Vietnam.

According to the organising committee, the event generated a cumulative economic impact of more than 25.7 million USD between 2022 and 2025, reflecting its ability to attract visitors and stimulate spending on accommodation, dining, shopping and other local services.

Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the city's Department of Culture and Sports, said: “The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon is an initiative contributing to the implementation of national policies on sports development and public health improvement under Resolution 72-NQ/TW.

"The event continues to encourage more people to participate in regular physical activity and embrace active lifestyles. We highly appreciate the enhancements introduced in the ninth edition, from maintaining internationally technical standards to improving the runner experience and supporting the advancement of marathon performance.”

One of the key highlights of this year's edition is the introduction of a standalone 5km race for the first time, taking place on December 5. This new format creates greater opportunities for families and first-time runners to participate in a major community sporting event.

The Marathon Village will also be upgraded with a more spacious and accessible layout, offering enhanced exhibition and engagement experiences throughout race week.

Another innovation is the introduction of SEV RunConcierge, an AI-powered digital assistant built on the NeuRun platform and launched for the first time. The technology enables runners to access race information and discover destination experiences, connecting their sporting journey with Ho Chi Minh City's tourism offerings and local services.

SEV CEO Anh Vo said: “After eight editions, we remain committed to continuously improving event quality in line with international standards and delivering an increasingly rewarding experience for runners.

"The tournament's enhancements are all designed to strengthen safety, operational quality and the overall participant experience. These improvements provide a foundation for the marathon's sustainable growth, further developing our event delivery capabilities and reinforcing the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon's position on the regional marathon stage.”/.



VNA
#Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon #December Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

Organisers, sponsors and officials pose for a commemorative photo at the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2026 expected to attract 18,000 runners

Competitors will race in the 42.195 km marathon, 21.0975 km half marathon, 10 km and 5 km events. Starting and finishing at the Quang Ninh Planning, Fair and Exhibition Palace, the course will once again feature fully closed roads along Ha Long Bay, a route named by Runner's World UK among the world's 50 most scenic running courses.

Runners experiencing a windy coastal road during the Ly Son Half Marathon 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 1,800 runners take part in Ly Son Half Marathon

This year’s race route once again left a strong impression as participants passed through some of Ly Son’s most iconic landscapes, including windswept coastal roads, dramatic volcanic rock formations and distinctive green garlic fields.

See more

The organising board presents the first prize of the tea processing contest. (Photo: VNA)

Art programme promotes beauty of Vietnam’s renowned tea land

A highlight was an artistic tea-making performance showcasing the sophistication of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture. Artisans and tea producers demonstrated their skills through every stage, from selecting tea leaves and preparing teaware to releasing the tea’s aroma, pouring and enjoying the brew, offering visitors insights into the value of traditional tea products.

Officials in a group photo with children joining the award ceremony and exhibition for the fourth national-level “Proud of Our Borderlands” art photography contest (Photo: VNA)

Photo contest affirms national sovereignty

The 2026 edition attracted nearly 16,000 entries by 4,221 photographers from all 34 provinces and cities, more than five times the number recorded in its inaugural edition.

The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 features creative combinations of tea ingredients (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen seeks to expand tea's role in food, tourism

The dishes featured creative combinations of tea ingredients, including tea-roasted veal, tea-wrapped eel, tea-smoked tuna and shrimp salad with tea leaves. The creations offered visitors novel culinary experiences.

Winning films are honoured at the DANAFF closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pitches archives, co-production, incentives at Tokyo film festival

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said cinema can add cultural and human depth to the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He pushed three tracks: workforce and creativity through exchanges, mentorship and practical training, audience access via festivals, archives, cultural venues and curated screenings; and filmmaker-business-Government links to support production, skills, intellectual property (IP) protection and co-production.

The concert, held at My Dinh National Stadium as part of the BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour – XX: COSMOS, is among major international entertainment events in Vietnam this year. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

BIGBANG concert draws 90,000 fans, boosts Hanoi tourism

The concert, held at My Dinh National Stadium as part of the BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour – XX: COSMOS, marked the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut and were among major international entertainment events in Vietnam this year.

An artisan from Chuong conical hat village. (Photo: VNA)

First global craft village festival to take place in Hanoi in November

Through a series of exhibitions, exchanges, investment promotion and tourism activities, the first Global Festival for the Conservation and Development of Craft Villages 2026 aims to connect Vietnamese craft villages with international partners, promote the value of traditional handicrafts and foster the development of rural crafts.

Hanoi will stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi to stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day

Through the programme, Hanoi seeks to recreate the continuous flow of Vietnamese culture from its origins to the present and future, connecting traditional heritage with contemporary creativity and combining traditional arts with modern stage technology to create a distinctive artistic space with intellectual depth and broad social resonance.