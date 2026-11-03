Culture - Sports

Hanoi to mark 950 years of Quoc Tu Giam with cultural events

Founded in 1076 under King Ly Nhan Tong, Quoc Tu Giam played a pivotal role in Vietnam’s education and examination systems, nurturing generations of scholars and becoming a symbol of the country's intellectual and cultural heritage.

An art performance at the press conference on November 2 (Photo: VNA)
An art performance at the press conference on November 2 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will host 11 cultural, artistic and academic events from November 5 to 15 to mark the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026), Vietnam’s first national university.

The programme will feature exhibitions, heritage experiences, artistic performances and a national scientific conference, celebrating Vietnam’s traditions of learning, respect for teachers and nurturing talent.

Speaking at a press conference on November 2, Pham Xuan Tai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the milestone offered an opportunity to honour past generations and reaffirm the enduring values of Vietnam’s scholarly heritage.

He stressed the need to carry these values forward through a passion for learning, creativity, dedication and policies to identify, train and make effective use of talent.

Founded in 1076 under King Ly Nhan Tong, Quoc Tu Giam played a pivotal role in Vietnam’s education and examination systems, nurturing generations of scholars and becoming a symbol of the country's intellectual and cultural heritage.

Most events will take place at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) special national relic site, under the organisation of the Hanoi People’s Committee and the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with relevant partners.

Highlights include the “National learning journey – Imprints of knowledge” passport experience, the “Meeting talented scholars” photo activity and exhibitions on the institution’s history and Vietnam’s scholarly traditions, including the photo exhibition “From heritage to cultural diplomacy”.

A national scientific conference will take place on November 12, discussing the institution’s historical contributions and ways to promote its legacy in modern education and workforce development.

The centrepiece will be the national ceremony scheduled for 7:30 pm on November 14 at Thai Hoc Courtyard. The event will combine traditional rituals and contemporary performances, featuring 3D mapping, laser lighting, augmented reality and artistic fireworks.

Performers will include Trong Tan, Pham Thu Ha, Vo Ha Tram, Dong Hung, Ngo Lan Huong and the OPlus group.

Other highlights include the “Light of Minh Triet” programme on November 13, featuring 950 illuminated lanterns at Van Lake and the inner precinct, and an artistic programme on November 15./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi #Quoc Tu Giam #culture #heritage Ha Noi
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