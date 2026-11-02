Localities work to enrich vitality of Vietnamese culture

Hanoi (VNA) - The combination of traditional cultural values and modern forms of expression is breathing new life into Vietnamese culture, strengthening national solidarity and creating opportunities for the development of cultural industries.



Guided by the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development, a range of cultural activities held nationwide over the past week have highlighted efforts to preserve and promote national identity while encouraging creativity and expanding public access to culture.



Preparations for Vietnamese Culture Day 2026



In response to Vietnamese Culture Day 2026, all 34 provinces and cities have organised or issued plans for activities, including art and photography exhibitions, public performances, heritage showcases, museum programmes, reading promotion and cultural, sports and tourism events.



At a meeting on October 30, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reviewed preparations linked to the event and the National Great Unity Day. As of October 25, localities had uploaded 467 events to the Vietnam Culture Digital Map platform.



In Hanoi, major activities will take place from November 21–24 around Ly Thai To Flower Garden and Hoan Kiem Lake, featuring a heritage parade, artistic performances, traditional cuisine, OCOP (One Commune One Product) products and handicrafts.



Ho Chi Minh City plans to organise activities across all 168 wards, communes and special zones, with a Culture and Great Unity Week from November 18–24. Highlights include exhibitions, book fairs, traditional arts performances, 3D mapping shows and the launch of activities for the Hozo Music Festival 2026.



Preserving and promoting traditional cultural heritage



The 2026 national traditional musical instrument solo and ensemble competition opened in Lam Dong province on October 30, bringing together professional artists and orchestras to celebrate traditional music and encourage exchanges and professional development.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong called for competitions and festivals to be linked with talent discovery and training to ensure the continuity of traditional performing arts.



Meanwhile, the 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival 2026, themed “Echoes of the Karst Plateau”, opened in Dong Van commune, Tuyen Quang province, on October 25. Combining traditional materials with contemporary performances, the festival showcases the natural beauty and cultural identity of ethnic communities in the Dong Van Karst Plateau.



Activities included traditional crafts, ethnic cuisine, OCOP product displays and a Lo Lo ethnic cultural festival. A rock music programme also added a contemporary touch, particularly appealing to younger visitors.



In Da Nang city, the M’Nong ethnic group's water trough worship festival was recreated on October 25 in Tra Leng commune. The ritual honours water sources, forests and community life, while promoting environmental protection and the transmission of traditional customs to younger generations.



Connecting heritage with contemporary creative arts



A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnam's World Heritage Sites” opened in Hanoi on October 26, presenting 100 photos featuring 30 heritage sites recognised by UNESCO. The exhibition seeks to raise public awareness and encourage younger generations to preserve the country's cultural heritage.



Meanwhile, Da Nang Art Creatives Connection 2026 (DACC 2026), themed “The History of Tomorrow”, opened on October 30 at the Da Nang Museum. Running until November 8, the event features more than 20 activities, including exhibitions, performances, contemporary dance, discussions and interactive art experiences at the Da Nang Museum and the Museum of Cham Sculpture.



By bringing contemporary art into museum spaces, the event offers new ways to explore traditional heritage and encourages creative exchanges among domestic and international artists.



From safeguarding traditional values to embracing contemporary artistic expression, these activities are enriching cultural life and highlighting the contribution of culture to tourism, cultural industries and socio-economic development./.

VNA