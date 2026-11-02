Politics

NA Standing Committee to review 35 draft laws, resolutions at 8th session

In addition, the Standing Committee is expected to consider and adopt five draft resolutions concerning the allocation of inspection-related recovered funds to strengthen inspection agencies; the functions and organisational structure of the National Assembly's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees; salary and allowance scales for State officials and judicial personnel; policies and working conditions for People's Council deputies; and approval of the National Assembly's Digital Architecture Framework version 2.0.

At the 7th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)
At the 7th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to take place in four phases, with discussions focusing on 35 draft laws and resolutions, according to the NA Office.

The first phase will be held on the late afternoon of November 2. The second will comprise three working sessions on November 10, 11 and 13. The third phase will take place on November 17 and 18, while the final session is scheduled for the morning of November 25.

During the session, the NA Standing Committee will consider explanations, revisions and amendments to 35 draft laws and resolutions. Major items include the revised Law on Asset Auctions; the draft Laws on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Law on Electricity and the Law on Investment; the Penal Code (revised) and the Criminal Procedure Code (revised) and the NA’s draft resolutions on their implementation; the revised Land Law, the revised Law on Real Estate Business, the amended Law on Housing, and the draft Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers (amended), among others.

In addition, the Standing Committee is expected to consider and adopt five draft resolutions concerning the allocation of inspection-related recovered funds to strengthen inspection agencies; the functions and organisational structure of the National Assembly's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees; salary and allowance scales for State officials and judicial personnel; policies and working conditions for People's Council deputies; and approval of the National Assembly's Digital Architecture Framework version 2.0.

Regarding oversight activities, the committee will examine a Government report on the implementation of legal provisions concerning policies and entitlements for members of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad.

On major national issues, it will give opinions on the investment policy for the 2026–2035 National Target Programme on Crime Prevention and Control, three expressway projects: Bao Ha–Tan Phong section of Bao Ha-Lai Chau expressway, Quang Ngai–Kon Tum and Moc Chau–Son La–Dien Bien (the section through Son La province), as well as special mechanisms and policies for tourism development.

The committee will also consider the Prime Minister's proposal to approve the appointments of ambassadors to foreign countries./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #National Assembly Standing Committee #8th session
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