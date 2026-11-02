Health

Ho Chi Minh City steps up hand, foot and mouth disease prevention as cases exceed 44,000

The city recorded more than 44,000 cases from the beginning of the year, up over 65% year-on-year, along with five deaths and more than 1,600 outbreaks, according to the municipal Department of Health.

A child with hand, foot and mouth disease receives treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)
A child with hand, foot and mouth disease receives treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City on October 31 launched a citywide campaign to strengthen prevention of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) after recording more than 44,000 cases this year, with health authorities warning of increased transmission risks in schools and childcare facilities.

The city recorded more than 44,000 cases from the beginning of the year, up over 65% year-on-year, along with five deaths and more than 1,600 outbreaks, according to the municipal Department of Health.

The circulation of Enterovirus 71 (EV71), a strain associated with severe complications and potentially fatal infections, has added to concerns about the outbreak, particularly among young children.

Speaking at the ceremony launching the peak campaign to prevent dengue fever and HFMD, Deputy Director of the Department of Health Huynh Minh Chin said the rising number of infections at kindergartens and childcare facilities required urgent action to strengthen disease surveillance and control.

Under the campaign, which will run until the end of 2026, local authorities, healthcare facilities and educational institutions will coordinate efforts to prevent transmission and detect infections early.

The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) has instructed all kindergartens, childcare groups and paediatric vaccination facilities to conduct daily cleaning and disinfection at least once a week, with more frequent disinfection when infections or outbreaks are detected.

Schools and childcare facilities must also monitor children’s health daily, identify suspected cases early and promptly notify local health stations.

Parents are urged to work closely with schools, keep children with suspected or confirmed infections at home in accordance with medical guidance, and maintain proper hygiene to reduce transmission.

Health authorities also recommend caregivers wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water, particularly before preparing food or feeding children and after changing nappies or cleaning children.

Toys, furniture, floors and frequently touched surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

The campaign also calls for stronger disease surveillance, inspections of educational facilities and early detection of severe cases at healthcare facilities to ensure timely treatment and referral.

Alongside HFMD, the city has recorded more than 42,500 dengue fever cases since the beginning of the year, including 11 deaths, with infections showing signs of rising again during the rainy season.

Authorities are urging households to remove stagnant water, eliminate mosquito breeding sites and maintain clean surroundings to prevent further transmission./.

VNA
#Sức khỏe #NQ 72-BT #Hand-foot-mouth disease #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
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