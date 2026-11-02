Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,631 VND/USD on November 2, down 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,913 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,349 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the October 30 trading session.



At 8:15 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,610 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,990 VND/USD, down 30 VND and 25 VND, respectively./.

VNA