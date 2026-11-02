☀️ Morning digest on November 2

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly (NA) deputies proposed measures to capitalise on regional strengths, strengthen connectivity and promote socio-economic development in midland, mountainous and border areas during discussions on the 2026 socio-economic development and state budget plans at the NA’s ongoing second session on October 31.



They praised the Government, the Prime Minister and ministries, sectors and localities for their efforts, noting that despite numerous difficulties, Vietnam has maintained high economic growth and basically stable macroeconomic conditions, creating a foundation for securing growth of at least 10% in 2027. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico held a meeting on October 31 between Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai and representatives of local press and media agencies to highlight Vietnam’s major achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), outline the country’s development orientations in a new era and discuss international issues and bilateral relations.



Under the theme “Vietnam in a new era of development”, Hai reviewed the country’s history, cultural traditions and major milestones in its process of national construction, defence and development. He stressed that after four decades of Doi Moi (1986–2026), Vietnam has made remarkable progress, transforming itself from a war-ravaged and impoverished country into a dynamic economy deeply integrated into regional and global markets. Read full story



- An art programme celebrating the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026, themed “Dai Phuc – A Lake in the Mountains, Tea amid the Clouds”, was held in Dai Phuc commune in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on October 31 evening, highlighting the locality’s tea-growing potential, honouring tea producers and promoting its natural landscapes and cultural heritage to visitors.



The programme featured music and dance performances blending traditional and contemporary elements, celebrating the beauty of the homeland, its people, tea culture and lakeside scenery. Read full story



- Vietnam is cutting its average retail electricity price by 2% to 2,159.90 VND per kWh, excluding value added tax, from November 1, in a move aimed at easing energy costs for households and businesses and supporting economic growth, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said on October 31.



This marks the first time the average electricity price has been adjusted downward in 20 years, excluding the five instances where electricity charges or prices were reduced to support individuals and businesses affected by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- To effectively tap into the multi-trillion-dollar global Halal food market, Vietnamese enterprises must overcome hurdles regarding certification, raw material sourcing, and supply chain organisation while meeting specific technical standards required by each importing nation.



India-based Zion Market Research reported that the global Halal food market was valued at over 2.3 trillion USD in 2022 and is projected to surpass 4 trillion USD by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 7.7%. Read full story

Fruits on sale at the Thao Dien WinMart supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

- The Government has made considerable efforts and implemented various measures to accelerate economic growth and rein in inflation amid mounting pressure from external conflicts and geopolitical volatility, stated Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang on October 31, part of the second session of the 16th National Assembly.



On the goal of high and sustainable economic growth, he said 2026 is full of difficulties and challenges for both the global and Vietnamese economies. Geopolitical and military conflicts around the world have severely affected energy markets, driving up fuel prices from the second quarter. This, in turn, has pushed up the prices of many goods and services. Read full story



- Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan clarified measures to improve capital efficiency and secure resources for achieving the double-digit growth target for 2026 while addressing the second session of the 16th National Assembly on October 31.



Replying to lawmakers' questions about how to obtain annual growth of more than 10% during 2026–2030, particularly given the economy’s heavy reliance on credit, Tuan said that target requires total investment across society to reach around 40% of GDP, while the incremental capital-output ratio (ICOR) must be brought down to 4.5–4.8./. Read full story