Lawmakers discuss amendments to law on human organ and tissue donation, transplantation

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Investment; the draft Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers (amended); the draft Law on Lawyers (amended); and the draft Law on Adoption (amended) during a plenary sitting on November 2, as part of the 16th National Assembly’s second session.



The draft revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers aims to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party’s policies and guidelines on protecting, caring for and improving public health, and gradually complete the legal framework governing these activities.



It covers the donation, removal, transplantation, management and use of human tissues, tissue-derived products, cells, cell-derived products and organs, as well as the donation and removal of cadavers. It also stipulates conditions necessary to ensure the implementation of these activities. The law does not apply to the trading and use of tissues as pharmaceutical ingredients, which are governed by the Law on Pharmacy.



Key policy areas include expanding sources of donations to increase patients’ access to transplantation; strengthening oversight and preventing the illegal trade in human tissues and organs while protecting donors; improving the management of tissues and cells to facilitate the development of regenerative medicine; and enhancing conditions for donation, removal and transplantation activities while safeguarding donors’ rights and interests.



Meanwhile, the draft revised Law on Adoption comprises four chapters and 31 articles.



It stipulates that eligible adoptees must be abandoned children, children who have lost both parents, or children without caregivers as defined by the Law on Children, except in cases of adoption within the family. This provision aims to ensure that adoption is reserved for children in particularly difficult circumstances who have no opportunity to live with their birth families; respect their right to remain with their biological parents; and avoid unnecessary separation.



The draft also adds provisions on terminating adoption arrangements when an adopted minor’s adoptive parents both die, lose civil act capacity, suffer from serious illnesses or serve prison sentences, as well as when adoptive parents are convicted of abusing or mistreating their adopted child./.

VNA