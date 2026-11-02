Politics

Lawmakers discuss amendments to law on human organ and tissue donation, transplantation

The draft revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers aims to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party’s policies and guidelines on protecting, caring for and improving public health, and gradually complete the legal framework governing these activities.

At the plenary sitting on November 2 of the 16th National Assembly’s second session. (Photo: VNA)
At the plenary sitting on November 2 of the 16th National Assembly’s second session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Investment; the draft Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers (amended); the draft Law on Lawyers (amended); and the draft Law on Adoption (amended) during a plenary sitting on November 2, as part of the 16th National Assembly’s second session.

The draft revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers aims to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party’s policies and guidelines on protecting, caring for and improving public health, and gradually complete the legal framework governing these activities.

It covers the donation, removal, transplantation, management and use of human tissues, tissue-derived products, cells, cell-derived products and organs, as well as the donation and removal of cadavers. It also stipulates conditions necessary to ensure the implementation of these activities. The law does not apply to the trading and use of tissues as pharmaceutical ingredients, which are governed by the Law on Pharmacy.

Key policy areas include expanding sources of donations to increase patients’ access to transplantation; strengthening oversight and preventing the illegal trade in human tissues and organs while protecting donors; improving the management of tissues and cells to facilitate the development of regenerative medicine; and enhancing conditions for donation, removal and transplantation activities while safeguarding donors’ rights and interests.

Meanwhile, the draft revised Law on Adoption comprises four chapters and 31 articles.

It stipulates that eligible adoptees must be abandoned children, children who have lost both parents, or children without caregivers as defined by the Law on Children, except in cases of adoption within the family. This provision aims to ensure that adoption is reserved for children in particularly difficult circumstances who have no opportunity to live with their birth families; respect their right to remain with their biological parents; and avoid unnecessary separation.

The draft also adds provisions on terminating adoption arrangements when an adopted minor’s adoptive parents both die, lose civil act capacity, suffer from serious illnesses or serve prison sentences, as well as when adoptive parents are convicted of abusing or mistreating their adopted child./.

VNA
#Kỳ họp thứ Hai #Quốc hội khóa XVI #16th National Assembly’s second session #human organ and tissue donation
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

See more

US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) docks at Saigon Gateway Port in Ho Chi Minh City on November 1 (Photo: znews.vn)

US Coast Guard cutter visits Ho Chi Minh City

While in Ho Chi Minh City, the commanding officer and crew of USCGC Bertholf will pay courtesy calls on the city’s leaders and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, take part in diplomatic engagement activities and professional exchanges on maritime operations, and participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.

Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (right) receives Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee in Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up economic, parliamentary cooperation

Speaking highly of the RoK's experience in railway development, NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien welcomed its businesses' interest in Vietnam’s railway projects and encouraged their participation as partners, investors or contractors in line with Vietnamese law.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Azerbaijani presidential envoy

Welcoming the Azerbaijani envoy to Vietnam, the Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam treasures the friendship, valuable support and assistance extended by the State and people of Azerbaijan to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence, as well as its current process of national construction and development.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam sends condolences on passing of former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

In the message, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended his deepest condolences and expressed profound appreciation for Mr. Fukuda’s special affection for and valuable support to Vietnam and its people, as well as his contributions to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

A view of Ho Chi MInh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City’s 100-year master plan gets the green light

Under the overall development model, the megacity will comprise five growth poles, namely international financial services at the centre; innovation in the East; industry, high technology and logistics in the North; seaports, free trade, international logistics and energy in the South; and urban development, education and healthcare in the West.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM pays tribute to former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

The State and people of Vietnam are deeply saddened by the passing of Japan's former Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, a great and close friend of Vietnam. On behalf of the Government and people of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Tien Chau extended the deepest condolences to the Government and people of Japan, as well as his family.