Culture - Sports

Vietnamese culture and power of solidarity: A story from the UK

Dao Kim Thu, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.

Children are taught how to make traditional to he figurines at the charity cultural event. (Photo: VNA)
Children are taught how to make traditional to he figurines at the charity cultural event. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - From Longfield Hall in southern London to the remote hamlets of the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic minority people deep in the Truong Son mountain range in central Vietnam lies a journey spanning half the globe. Yet on the afternoon of November 1, that distance seemed to disappear as Vietnamese expatriates and international friends gathered for the second charity cultural event, themed “Love for Central Vietnam”, organised by the Seeds of Love Foundation.

Last year, the foundation's charitable journey reached Khau Vai in Meo Vac, a mountainous border area in northern Vietnam. This year, its attention turned to Quang Tri province, home to Bru-Van Kieu hamlets along the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail. Many local communities currently still lack clean water and proper roads, while annual floods often cut them off from the outside world.

Dao Kim Thu, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.

That affection was reflected in a children's painting contest entitled “Vietnam Through My Eyes”. Nine-year-old Bao Vi, who grew up in the UK and visits Vietnam with her parents every year, said she chose to paint the traditional ao dai (long dress) and conical hat because she loves wearing the national dress.

The event also attracted international friends. Ion Stott, whose wife is Vietnamese, came to learn about Vietnamese culture and interact with the community. Matt Ramsden, whose partner is also Vietnamese, expressed his warmth at seeing families unite to support ethnic minority communities in central Vietnam, stressing that people should support one another in difficult times.

Traditional Dong Ho paintings, handmade to he figurines, conical hats and Vietnamese tea helped bring the country's cultural identity closer to participants.

Beyond fundraising, the event demonstrated the role of culture in strengthening national identity and connecting overseas Vietnamese with their homeland, in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development and Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs.

As Vietnam prepares to mark its first Vietnamese Culture Day on November 24, the gathering in London offered a simple yet meaningful reminder: wherever they live, Vietnamese people can keep their cultural roots alive and turn solidarity into practical support for communities back home./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Charity cultural event #“Love for Central Vietnam” United Kingdom
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