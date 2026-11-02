Politics

Top leader calls for shift from service development to building national logistics capacity

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that logistics is not merely a sectoral economic issue, but concerns the entire economy's capacity to organise, connect and operate. It is directly linked to national competitiveness, economic self-reliance, resilience and national defence and security.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Government's Party Committee and relevant agencies to discuss orientations for developing national logistics and infrastructure on November 2. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Government's Party Committee and relevant agencies to discuss orientations for developing national logistics and infrastructure on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 2 called for a fundamental shift in the approach to logistics development, from expanding services to building national logistics capacity, describing it as a strategic factor in strengthening Vietnam's competitiveness, economic autonomy and resilience.

He made the statement while chairing a working session with the Government's Party Committee and relevant agencies to discuss orientations for developing national logistics and infrastructure.

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that logistics is not merely a sectoral economic issue, but concerns the entire economy's capacity to organise, connect and operate. It is directly linked to national competitiveness, economic self-reliance, resilience and national defence and security.

Amid the country's ambition to achieve double-digit growth, logistics must become a genuine growth driver by improving productivity, reducing costs, expanding development space and generating new sources of growth, he said.

The top leader emphasised that logistics development must be integrated into the country's overall development strategy, under unified Government-level direction and coordination, rather than being assigned separately to individual ministries, sectors or localities.

He stressed the need for the ambition to make Vietnam an important regional and global logistics, transit and goods distribution hub. The country should proactively attract international cargo flows for transit, storage, distribution and value-added services; gradually deepen its participation in organising and coordinating regional and global supply chains; and turn its geographical advantages into competitive strengths, development resources and greater international economic standing. This vision must be translated into competitive logistics hubs, trade gateways and international transport corridors with clear roadmaps.

The General Secretary and President also highlighted the need to establish a unified, synchronised and modern national logistics network aligned with economic spatial planning and international connectivity. Investment should overcome fragmentation and administrative-boundary-based planning while maximising the strengths of individual regions and localities.

Science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green development must serve as breakthroughs in modernising the sector, with digital and green logistics becoming new competitive advantages for Vietnam.

He stressed the importance of developing strong Vietnamese logistics enterprises capable of mastering high-value segments of international supply chains. Policies should encourage the emergence of large domestic companies with the capacity to organise supply chains, international transport, transit and distribution; and strengthen links between logistics firms, manufacturers, exporters, trading companies and international logistics groups.

Regarding key tasks, the top leader called for improvements to institutions and national coordination mechanisms, alongside a review of logistics network planning based on a multi-centre and multimodal model. Logistics hubs must be planned according to cargo sources, connectivity, production areas, markets, land availability and investment efficiency, avoiding development driven by movements without clearly identified demand.

He urged better infrastructure connectivity along economic corridors, particularly between seaports, airports, freight stations and border gates and industrial parks, production areas and consumption centres.

vnanet-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-phat-bieu-2-anh-ttxvn.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Government's Party Committee and relevant agencies to discuss orientations for developing national logistics and infrastructure on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation should be accelerated through standardised data, electronic documents and interconnected systems linking businesses with customs authorities, ports, warehouses and transport operators. Green transport, energy-efficient warehouses and low-emission vehicles should be encouraged to strengthen supply-chain resilience and economic security.

As immediate priorities, General Secretary and President Lam requested an urgent review and upgrading of Vietnam's logistics development strategy, the establishment of a national coordination mechanism, identification of major bottlenecks requiring resolution before 2027, and a programme to develop key international logistics gateways and hubs.

He also urged ministries, sectors and localities to assign clear responsibilities and deadlines, prioritising infrastructure connectivity, specialised inspections, logistics hub planning and data sharing.

The goal is to gradually bring Vietnam's logistics costs closer to regional and global averages, improve service quality, increase domestic value added and enhance the country's role in regional logistics networks, he added./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #logistics development
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Resolution in action

Related News

Experts discuss “Sustainable Global Value Chains: Green Logistics” at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 promotes green logistics and advanced manufacturing

Bui Ba Nghiem, senior expert at the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, outlined five priorities, including improving institutions and coordination, promoting multimodal transport, applying digital technologies to emissions management, supporting SMEs in the green transition, and piloting measurable green logistics models.

A container ship has cargo hadled at Quy Nhon Port, a key import-export gateway for goods from the Central Highlands and the starting point of Gia Lai province’s logistics system. (Photo published by VNA)

Measures sought to remove bottlenecks to reduce logistics costs

Experts emphasise that reducing logistics costs requires integrated planning, investment, operations and data sharing. Developing infrastructure projects separately, without considering regional demand and stable cargo flows, risks duplication and wasted resources.

Long An International Port is identified as one of the sites supporting Tay Ninh’s plans to develop logistics hubs, helping leverage maritime transport advantages, facilitate trade connectivity and improve cargo circulation and distribution. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh targets at least three logistics centres by 2030

The southern province of Tay Ninh aims to attract investment in at least three logistics centres, two wholesale markets and three to five shopping malls and supermarkets by 2030 as part of efforts to develop modern commercial infrastructure, improve goods circulation and capitalise on regional connectivity and international trade.

See more

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan addresses a discussion on the bill during the 16th National Assembly’s second session November 2 (Photo: VNA)

FDI attraction requires outcome-based support policies: minister

According to the minister, the draft law is being revised against the backdrop of projected total social investment demand for 2026-2030 being 2.21 times that of the 2021-2025 period. Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) alone needs to reach an average of 30-40 billion USD annually, six to seven times the level recorded in the previous period.

At the 7th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee to review 35 draft laws, resolutions at 8th session

In addition, the Standing Committee is expected to consider and adopt five draft resolutions concerning the allocation of inspection-related recovered funds to strengthen inspection agencies; the functions and organisational structure of the National Assembly's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees; salary and allowance scales for State officials and judicial personnel; policies and working conditions for People's Council deputies; and approval of the National Assembly's Digital Architecture Framework version 2.0.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on April 16, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao legislatures strengthen strategic ties

The official visit by Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss strategic measures to further deepen bilateral relations in the next phase. The visit will also reaffirm their determination to develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in a more substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two countries' people.

US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) docks at Saigon Gateway Port in Ho Chi Minh City on November 1 (Photo: znews.vn)

US Coast Guard cutter visits Ho Chi Minh City

While in Ho Chi Minh City, the commanding officer and crew of USCGC Bertholf will pay courtesy calls on the city’s leaders and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, take part in diplomatic engagement activities and professional exchanges on maritime operations, and participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.

Vice Chairman of the northern city of Bac Ninh’s People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong presents a souvenir to Stefan Mentschel, Director for Southeast Asia and Chief Representative of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)

Bac Ninh foster cooperation with German organisation

With its development orientation towards modernisation, sustainability and deeper international integration, Bac Ninh wishes to expand cooperation with international partners not only in economic fields but also in research, knowledge exchange, capacity building in public administration and initiatives serving the community.

Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (right) receives Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee in Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up economic, parliamentary cooperation

Speaking highly of the RoK's experience in railway development, NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien welcomed its businesses' interest in Vietnam’s railway projects and encouraged their participation as partners, investors or contractors in line with Vietnamese law.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader receives Azerbaijani presidential envoy

Welcoming the Azerbaijani envoy to Vietnam, the Vietnamese leader affirmed that Vietnam treasures the friendship, valuable support and assistance extended by the State and people of Azerbaijan to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence, as well as its current process of national construction and development.