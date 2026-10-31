Politics

Bac Ninh foster cooperation with German organisation

With its development orientation towards modernisation, sustainability and deeper international integration, Bac Ninh wishes to expand cooperation with international partners not only in economic fields but also in research, knowledge exchange, capacity building in public administration and initiatives serving the community.

Vice Chairman of the northern city of Bac Ninh’s People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong presents a souvenir to Stefan Mentschel, Director for Southeast Asia and Chief Representative of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)
Vice Chairman of the northern city of Bac Ninh’s People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong presents a souvenir to Stefan Mentschel, Director for Southeast Asia and Chief Representative of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the northern city of Bac Ninh’s People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong had a meeting on October 30 with a delegation from the German Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung on international cooperation, academic research, sustainable development and policy advice.

The delegation was led by Stefan Mentschel, Director for Southeast Asia and Chief Representative of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi.

The Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung is a political foundation of Germany that is active in international cooperation, academic research, sustainable development and policy consultancy.

Welcoming Stefan Mentschel and the delegation, Truong spoke highly of the foundation’s interest in the city, particularly its wish to learn about the city’s socio-economic development, practical needs and potential for cooperation programmes in the coming period. He said the meeting provides an opportunity for both sides to exchange information and gain a better understanding of each other’s strengths, orientations and needs, thereby identifying suitable, practical and effective areas for cooperation.

The Vice Chairman affirmed that Vietnam and Germany have enjoyed longstanding friendship and cooperation, affirming that the close ties between the two countries have contributed to the development of both countries while creating favourable conditions for expanding cooperation between their localities and organisations.

He noted that Bac Ninh holds an important position in the northern key economic region and boasts distinctive cultural traditions, abundant human resources and a dynamic development environment. In recent years, the city has focused on promoting socio-economic development, improving its investment climate, enhancing public administration, developing education, training, science and technology, and improving people's living standards.

With its development orientation towards modernisation, sustainability and deeper international integration, Bac Ninh wishes to expand cooperation with international partners not only in economic fields but also in research, knowledge exchange, capacity building in public administration and initiatives serving the community.

Truong expressed his hope that the foundation will share experience, conduct research and provide policy advice to support local development. He called for assistance in connecting the city with suitable German experts, research institutions and partners, creating opportunities for Bac Ninh officials and civil servants to exchange knowledge, learn from experience and improve their professional capabilities.

He also proposed strengthening links between the foundation and local educational, training and research institutions, including the Nguyen Van Cu School of Politics, to broaden opportunities for professional exchanges and experience sharing.

The official called on both sides to identify suitable issues for research and develop practical initiatives that could help improve urban development, people's living standards and public participation in local development.

He asked the foundation to provide further information about its ongoing programmes in Vietnam, priority areas for the coming period, and the conditions and procedures for localities to participate in and coordinate their implementation. This would provide an important basis for identifying feasible cooperation activities with clear objectives and in line with available resources.

Truong expressed confidence that with the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung’s international experience, research capacity and partner network, together with Bac Ninh’s development needs and orientations, the two sides had ample opportunities to promote exchanges, connections and cooperation.

For his part, Stefan Mentschel thanked Bac Ninh’s leaders for receiving the delegation and facilitating discussions on international cooperation, academic research, sustainable development and policy consultancy in the city. He stressed that the meeting provided an important foundation for the city and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung to promote cooperation in the coming period./.

VNA
#Bac Ninh #German Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung #sustainable development #Vietnam-Germany relations Bac Ninh
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