☕ Afternoon briefing on November 2

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 2 called for a fundamental shift in the approach to logistics development, from expanding services to building national logistics capacity, describing it as a strategic factor in strengthening Vietnam's competitiveness, economic autonomy and resilience.



He made the statement while chairing a working session with the Government's Party Committee and relevant agencies to discuss orientations for developing national logistics and infrastructure. Read full story



- Lawmakers are scheduled to discuss the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Investment; the draft Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers (amended); the draft Law on Lawyers (amended); and the draft Law on Adoption (amended) during a plenary sitting on November 2, as part of the 16th National Assembly’s second session.



The draft revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers aims to fully and promptly institutionalise the Party’s policies and guidelines on protecting, caring for and improving public health, and gradually complete the legal framework governing these activities. Read full story



- President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam from November 2-5 is expected to promote cooperation between the two legislatures and provide fresh impetus for both sides to translate high-level commitments into practical benefits for their people.



Vietnam and Laos are neighbouring countries sharing a border, the Truong Son Mountain Range and the Mekong River. The fine traditional friendship and enduring solidarity between their people, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Suphanouvong, and painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders of the two countires' Parties, States and the people, have become a invaluable asset shared by both nations and a common guiding principle for their development on the path towards building prosperous countries and ensuring a life of peace, prosperity and happiness for their people. Read full story

The digital art programme “Tinh hoa dao hoc” (Essence of Education) at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) special national relic site in Hanoi on November 1 (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnam Culture Digital Map Platform (CMAP) is expected to bring cultural heritage and activities closer to the public, encouraging people, particularly young people, to explore and share their love for Vietnamese culture, homeland and country, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh has said.



Speaking at the launch ceremony on November 1, Minister Thanh said the platform was designed to help residents and visitors easily search for cultural activities by location, time and theme, enabling them to choose suitable experiences with family and friends. Read full story



- Vietnam’s economy recorded several important milestones in the first 10 months of 2026, with total trade surpassing 1 trillion USD for the first time, while industrial production and foreign direct investment (FDI) continued to grow.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, total trade value was estimated at 1.01 trillion USD, up 32.3% year on year. Exports reached an estimated 499 billion USD, representing a 27.4% increase. Read full story



- Vietnam aims to achieve average annual growth of 14-15% in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue, reaching around 13.5-14 quadrillion VND (523.4-542.8 billion USD) by 2030.



The target is set out in the “Vietnamese Goods for Vietnamese Consumers” programme for 2026-2030, recently approved by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, which seeks to build an ecosystem of quality, competitive domestic products and strengthen consumer confidence in Vietnamese goods. Read full story



- Draft amendments to the Law on Investment are intended to meet the requirement for growth of at least 10%, enhance Vietnam’s competitiveness in attracting foreign investment and ensure the quality of capital inflows, particularly the level of participation by Vietnamese businesses in global value chains, Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan said at a discussion on the bill during the 16th National Assembly’s second session November 1.



According to the minister, the draft law is being revised against the backdrop of projected total social investment demand for 2026-2030 being 2.21 times that of the 2021-2025 period. Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) alone needs to reach an average of 30-40 billion USD annually, six to seven times the level recorded in the previous period. Read full story



- Vietnam has strong potential to develop meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, thanks to its diverse destinations, competitive costs, quality accommodation and experience in hosting large-scale events.



However, the country needs more targeted promotion, better conference infrastructure and appropriate support policies to attract more international groups and strengthen its competitiveness. Read full story



- With just two months remaining in 2026, consumer demand is gradually picking up ahead of the year-end shopping season.



A range of Vietnamese regional specialties is being brought to Ho Chi Minh City through trade promotion, discount and business networking programmes, while retailers and supermarkets are preparing supplies to meet rising demand./. Read full story