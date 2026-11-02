Business

Vietnam targets 14-15% annual growth in retail sales by 2030

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue is projected to grow by 23-25% annually to reach 93-97 billion USD by 2030, accounting for 18-19% of total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue.

Visitors browse booths at the 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors browse booths at the 2026 Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to achieve average annual growth of 14-15% in total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue, reaching around 13.5-14 quadrillion VND (523.4-542.8 billion USD) by 2030.

The target is set out in the “Vietnamese Goods for Vietnamese Consumers” programme for 2026-2030, recently approved by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, which seeks to build an ecosystem of quality, competitive domestic products and strengthen consumer confidence in Vietnamese goods.

The programme aims to maintain the share of Vietnamese products at over 80% in domestic supermarkets and shopping centres and above 60% in traditional distribution channels. Domestic market revenue in Vietnam’s consumer goods manufacturing sector is expected to grow 12-15% annually.

It also targets more than 70% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in consumer goods manufacturing adopting e-commerce, while 45% of SMEs in the trade sector are expected to join major domestic and international e-commerce platforms.

A national digital platform for Vietnamese goods will be developed to connect and authenticate data on businesses, products, quality assessments, traceability, distribution outlets and consumer feedback. At least five specialised online stores for Vietnamese products will also be established on major e-commerce platforms.

E-commerce revenue is projected to grow by 23-25% annually to reach 93-97 billion USD by 2030, accounting for 18-19% of total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue.

The programme also calls for a unified identification system for participating Vietnamese products, based on national standards and technical regulations, alongside a traceability system connected to the National Traceability Portal.

Promoting brands and expanding distribution

To achieve these targets, the programme outlines seven groups of tasks and solutions, focusing on communications, distribution networks, demand stimulation and business competitiveness.

A nationwide communications campaign will promote Vietnamese products, brands and businesses, highlighting product quality, origin and purchasing locations.

In distribution, the programme encourages specialised stores for Vietnamese goods on e-commerce platforms and the expansion of omnichannel retail models. Enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses will receive support in bringing their products onto digital platforms.

It also promotes the use of Vietnamese goods in the public sector and stronger links between raw material production areas, manufacturers and distribution networks. Sales and promotional outlets will be developed at border gates, seaports, airports and tourist destinations to tap demand from tourism and services.

Large-scale promotional campaigns will be organised during holidays, the Lunar New Year and online shopping festivals. Manufacturers, distributors and e-commerce platforms will coordinate to stimulate demand through traditional and digital channels, while encouraging green and sustainable consumption.

The programme also focuses on improving business competitiveness through training in management, marketing, branding, e-commerce and digital transformation. Businesses will receive support in accessing market information, analysing consumer trends and forecasting demand.

For selected industries, pioneering brand-building programmes will follow the mechanism of “State support – associations lead – enterprises make breakthroughs”. Links between foreign-invested and domestic enterprises will be strengthened, with FDI companies encouraged to prioritise qualified Vietnamese suppliers.

Market inspections and controls will be tightened to combat counterfeit, imitation and substandard goods, smuggling and origin fraud across both traditional and online distribution channels. Law enforcement agencies are encouraged to use digital technologies and artificial intelligence to detect violations.

Regulations on consumer protection, product quality, labelling and traceability will also be improved, with hotlines established to receive and address feedback from consumers and businesses, helping build a transparent business environment and strengthen confidence in Vietnamese products./.

VNA
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