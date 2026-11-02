Business

Vietnamese products gain appeal ahead of year-end shopping season

A range of Vietnamese regional specialties is being brought to Ho Chi Minh City through trade promotion, discount and business networking programmes, while retailers and supermarkets are preparing supplies to meet rising demand.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – With just two months remaining in 2026, consumer demand is gradually picking up ahead of the year-end shopping season.

A range of Vietnamese regional specialties is being brought to Ho Chi Minh City through trade promotion, discount and business networking programmes, while retailers and supermarkets are preparing supplies to meet rising demand.

At a recent trade fair at Phu Tho Gymnasium in Ho Chi Minh City, Le Ngoc May, a resident of Trung My Tay ward, said her child does not like fresh custard apples but enjoys dried ones because of their pleasant aroma, mildly sweet taste and low sugar content.

She noted that businesses have paid increasing attention to product quality and presentation at each trade fair.

Similarly, Le Van Thinh, a resident of Hoa Hung ward, said he is impressed by the wider selection, attractive packaging, good quality and reasonable prices compared with his expectations when visiting the fair after a long break.

This improvement is also evident across major retail chains such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, GO! and AEON Mall, where agricultural produce, processed foods and regional specialties are becoming increasingly diverse.

Mangoes, pomelos, avocados, rice, fish sauce, fish and squid, along with products from the Mekong Delta, Central Highlands and northwestern region, are helping meet consumer demand. Online shopping channels and home delivery services are also making purchases more convenient for busy customers.

Hoang Anh, a supplier of vegetables and food products to shops and supermarkets, said consumers are taking advantage of promotional campaigns to buy essential goods but remain cautious, often comparing prices before making purchasing decisions.

For regional specialties, attractive packaging can draw attention, but product quality, ingredients, expiry dates and prices ultimately determine purchasing decisions. Businesses therefore need to compete on real value rather than relying solely on appearance or discounts.

Bui Thanh Van, Chairman of Van Phat Trading Co., Ltd., which specialises in dried fruit at Hoc Mon wholesale agricultural and food market, said the company aims to expand its domestic customer base and promote its brand while maintaining export markets.

Meanwhile, Oanh Nguyen, who runs a fruit jam processing facility in the Mekong Delta, said year-end orders have increased by 25–40%, requiring early preparations in terms of raw materials, labour and quality control.

Retailers are also expected to increase supply by 20–35% compared with the same period last year to serve the peak shopping season.

Businesses are now stepping up preparations for the year-end shopping season and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Retailers said that although consumers are less inclined to stockpile goods than in previous years, businesses were proactively increasing supplies and maintaining competitive prices during peak periods.

Nguyen Thi Bich Van, Communications Director of Central Retail Vietnam, said Vietnamese products account for more than 90% of the goods on the group's shelves.

Through business networking programmes, the retailer hopes to expand its supply of quality products and ensure sufficient goods for the year-end festive season and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Ho Chi Minh City's market stabilisation programme continues to focus on essential goods, including pork, poultry, eggs, sugar, cooking oil, rice and processed foods.

The programme for late 2026 and the Lunar New Year of the Goat involves major retailers, manufacturers and food processors. Saigon Co.op, Satra, Central Retail, MM Mega Market, AEON Vietnam and Bach Hoa Xanh are among the participating distributors, while VISSAN, San Ha, Sagrifood and C.P. Vietnam supply meat, poultry and processed food products.

Participating businesses plan to increase supplies during the Tet shopping peak to meet 25–40% of market demand. Stabilised-price products are committed to being sold at prices 5–10% below prevailing market levels./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #year-end shopping season #Ho Chi Minh City #regional specialties
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