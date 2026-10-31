Business

Auto market targets 700,000 sales in 2026

If the momentum continues in the fourth quarter, Vietnam’s auto market could surpass the previous record of 604,134 vehicles set in 2025 and approach 700,000 units for the full year.

Car production at Honda Vietnam’s factory in Phu Tho province. Vietnam's total sales of vehicles in the January–September period was 495,138, up 20.2% year on year. (Photo: VNA)
Car production at Honda Vietnam’s factory in Phu Tho province. Vietnam's total sales of vehicles in the January–September period was 495,138, up 20.2% year on year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam’s automotive market could approach 700,000 vehicle sales in 2026, after nearly 500,000 units were sold in the first nine months, as electric and hybrid vehicles gain ground and automakers step up competition ahead of the year-end buying season.

Data compiled from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) and VinFast showed total sales of 495,138 vehicles in the January–September period, up 20.2% year on year. Sales reached 62,590 units in September, up 29% from August and 28% year on year.

The market recovered in September after slowing in August, with sales increasing across most vehicle segments. Promotional offers, financial incentives and a return in consumer demand after the seventh lunar month helped boost business as automakers prepared for the year-end peak season.

If the momentum continues in the fourth quarter, Vietnam’s auto market could surpass the previous record of 604,134 vehicles set in 2025 and approach 700,000 units for the full year.

Electric vehicles drive growth

Electric vehicles were among the market’s main growth drivers in the first nine months of the year. VinFast said it delivered 23,624 electric cars in September, up 17% from the previous month. Deliveries in the January–September period totalled 177,697 units, exceeding the 175,099 vehicles delivered in the whole of 2025.

Duong Thi Thu Trang, VinFast’s deputy chief executive officer of global automotive sales, said the positive response from consumers was encouraging the company to continue developing products and improving service quality.

The nine-month results provided a foundation for growth in the fourth quarter and would also help advance Vietnam’s transition towards greener transport, she said.

Meanwhile, VAMA members sold 2,168 hybrids in September, up 56% from the previous month and 58% from September 2025. Sales in the first nine months reached 16,057 units, up 64% from 9,785 in the same period last year.

Industry experts said the increase reflected growing interest in vehicles that offer better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. By combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor, hybrids provide an alternative for buyers who are not yet ready to rely entirely on charging infrastructure.

Actual hybrid sales could be higher than VAMA’s figures, as some brands do not disclose detailed sales breakdowns by powertrain.

More electrified models are expected to enter the market by the end of the year, including the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Hyundai Palisade Hybrid, Subaru Forester Hybrid, BYD Sealion 5 and the next-generation Lexus ES.

The new models could broaden consumer choice in terms of segments, technology and pricing, while intensifying competition among battery electric vehicles, hybrids and conventional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Competition in fourth quarter

Automakers and dealers are expected to continue offering sales incentives in the final months of the year while preparing to launch new models.

For internal combustion engine vehicles, discounts, support for vehicle registration fees, free equipment and financial incentives remain key sales tools.

Pressure to clear inventories, combined with the arrival of new models, could intensify price competition, particularly in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) and crossover segments.

The range of electrified vehicles is also expanding. VinFast is expected to accelerate deliveries, while international brands are bringing more battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) to Vietnam.

As consumer choice widens, competition will extend beyond pricing. Driving range, fuel consumption, maintenance costs, safety technology, charging capabilities and after-sales service are also likely to influence purchasing decisions.

Fourth-quarter performance will be crucial in determining whether the market can approach 700,000 sales in 2026. It will also offer a clearer picture of how consumers are shifting between petrol-powered vehicles, hybrids and fully electric cars.

Chances and challenges for the auto industry

A larger market could create new opportunities for the domestic automotive industry, while placing greater demands on transport and energy infrastructure.

As vehicle ownership increases, pressure on urban road networks, charging stations and energy supply systems is likely to grow. Regulators will need to continue developing national technical standards, particularly those governing electricity load management and charging station safety.

Market expansion could also make Vietnam more attractive to foreign direct investment (FDI) in automotive supporting industries and supply chains.

With sufficient demand, manufacturers of components, energy storage batteries and automotive software could have stronger incentives to consider establishing production facilities in Vietnam rather than relying mainly on imported products.

Such investment could help domestic assemblers increase localisation rates, lower production costs and improve their competitiveness in global value chains.

Rapid market growth could also intensify price competition and prompt further product restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2026 and in 2027.

Domestic assemblers focused on petrol-powered vehicles may need to expand financial incentives, offer greater support for registration fees or accept lower profit margins to defend market share against electric vehicles and completely built-up (CBU) imports.

Competition among battery electric vehicles, hybrids and conventional combustion-engine vehicles is also expected to push automakers to update their line-ups, optimise running costs and improve after-sales services, including digital services./.

VNA
#auto market #car sales #VAMA #Thanh Cong Group #VinFast #electric vehicles #hybrid vehicles
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Automobile production at the Honda Vietnam factory in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s auto market accelerates amid growing electrification trend

According to data released by PwC in late September, total vehicle sales across the six ASEAN-6 markets, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, reached about 1.755 million units in the first half of 2026, up 11% year on year. Vietnam recorded the highest sales growth in the group at 31.1%, followed by Indonesia at 15.9% and Thailand at 15.1%.

See more

The success of the premium 100% Fine Robusta coffee line “Ham Rong” in Italy is a vivid testament to the strategic transformation of Vietnam's agricultural sector. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese coffee’s journey to finding place in Italy

Within the premium 1895 Coffee Designers by Lavazza range, Ham Rong stands out as the first product for which the legendary Italian roaster has used the name of a specific farm owned by Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd. in Gia Lai as its official product name.

Phan Thiet II Industrial Park in Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong pulls in 70 new projects in 10 months

The southern province of Lam Dong attracted 70 new projects with total registered capital of over 176.49 trillion VND (6.78 billion USD) in January-October, 18 more than a year earlier.

A view of the sixth thematic session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City to issue municipal, project bonds through VIFC to fund infrastructure

Beyond raising funds for infrastructure, the mechanism would help develop an international bond market, one of the four strategic product pillars of VIFC-HCMC. It would also connect domestic financing needs with international investors and financial institutions while promoting specialised services such as issuance consultancy, capital arrangement, credit ratings and risk management.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (left) talks to Australian Minister for Resources Madeleine King. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia push collaboration in energy, critical minerals

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam used the International Mining and Resources Conference and Exhibition 2026 (IMARC 2026) in Sydney, held on October 27-29, to meet Australian officials, researchers and companies and push cooperation in energy, critical minerals and mining tech.

Illustrative photo: VNA

New drivers sought for tourism real estate market

Vietnam’s tourism real estate market needs to shift its focus from speculative investment and expectations of price increases towards operational efficiency, revenue generation and sustainable asset value, experts said at a conference in the central province of Gia Lai on October 30.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate Spectre 2 Hung Yen garment factory (Photo: VNA)

Denmark’s Spectre opens fourth Vietnam plant

The factory is built around high technology, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, and carries LEED Gold certification, a top standard for energy-saving, eco-friendly building design. Solar power and modern design are expected to cut about 1,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year versus conventional plants of similar size.

Phu Quoc welcomes an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.5% year on year, including more than 1.92 million international arrivals, an increase of 60.2%. (Photos: Sun Group)

Tourism powers nearly 40% economic growth in Phu Quoc

In the first nine months of 2026, Phu Quoc welcomed an estimated 8.57 million-plus visitors, up 30.5% year-on-year, with international arrivals exceeding 1.92 million, an increase of 60.2%. Tourism revenue reached approximately 45.976 trillion VND, up 47.7% and exceeding the full-year target by 1%.

Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam poised to seize opportunities in technology, green investment: Foreign ambassadors

The presence of technology companies, new investments and emerging cooperation frameworks is laying the foundation for deeper bilateral ties. To capitalise on these opportunities, Vietnam needs to better connect available resources, strengthen domestic technological capabilities and prepare to meet the requirements of high-standard markets, according to Nordic countries' ambassadors to Vietnam.

At the Paris conference between Vietnamese and French companies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France expand cooperation in industry, clean energy, hi-tech

In industry, Phu Tho wants hi-tech, supporting industries, electronics components, precision mechanics, automation, new materials and semiconductors, tied to R&D, technology transfer and domestic suppliers. In infrastructure and green growth, it seeks industrial park, logistics, modern management, energy efficiency and wastewater reuse projects, aiming at eco-industrial parks.

The first commercial flight lands on the new runway at the Phu Quoc International Airport (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Phu Quoc airport opens second runway after eight-month sprint

The new second runway of Phu Quoc International Airport, measuring 3,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Code E standards, enabling it to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, thereby enhancing Phu Quoc’s international air connectivity.

At an orchard in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh hunts buyers for 118,000 tonne fruit crop

Bac Ninh Authorities are leaning on growing area codes for traceability and market access. As of October 16, 2026, the city had 91 codes covering 1,764.9 ha, including 80 for export, 11 for domestic sales.