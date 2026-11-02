Politics

Vietnamese Embassy in Russia advises community to exercise caution following Moscow security alert

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has issued security recommendations to the Vietnamese community in the country following a warning by the US Embassy in Moscow about a possible terrorist attack at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow.

Local residents and tourists walk along Lavrushinsky Lane, leading to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Local residents and tourists walk along Lavrushinsky Lane, leading to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has issued security recommendations to the Vietnamese community in the country following a warning by the US Embassy in Moscow about a possible terrorist attack at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow.

The embassy said local authorities had launched measures to verify the information and temporarily restricted access to Tsaritsyno Park.

It advised Vietnamese nationals to temporarily avoid visiting the museum reserve and surrounding areas until further notice, refrain from organising sightseeing trips and picnics there, and exercise caution when visiting crowded public places.

They were also urged to regularly follow updates from Russian authorities and official communication channels of the Vietnamese Embassy.

Earlier on November 1, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had detained a Russian teenager for investigation into suspected preparations for an attack in the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve area.

According to the FSB, the verification process was launched based on information provided by US law enforcement agencies, in coordination with the National Guard, the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Preliminary information from the agency indicated that the teenager had previously posted on TikTok several images showing himself wearing tactical-style clothing and holding an object resembling an automatic firearm, along with photographs taken at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve and captions that authorities considered suspicious.

A search of his residence and electronic devices uncovered clothing and accessories matching those shown in the posts, as well as social media accounts containing threatening content and search histories related to violent attacks.

The FSB said relevant authorities were considering further procedural steps to initiate criminal proceedings. It also acknowledged the US side's coordination in providing information to support the verification and investigation./.

VNA
#Federal Security Service #Russia #security recommendations #possible terrorist attack Russia
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