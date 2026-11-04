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Heritage train passengers get 50% off admission to Hue historical sites

The five sites covered by the promotion are the Imperial City of Hue, the Museum of Royal Antiquities, and the tombs of Kings Thieu Tri, Duc Duc and Dong Khanh.

Heritage rail travellers offered 50% off Hue monument admission (Photo: VNA)
Heritage rail travellers offered 50% off Hue monument admission (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Passengers travelling on the Hue–Da Nang or Hue–Phong Nha tourist train services are eligible for a 50% discount on admission fees to five heritage sites within the Complex of Hue Monuments for seven days, Vietnam Railways Corporation announced on November 3.

The incentive is being implemented under Plan No. 10/KH-UBND issued by the Hue city People’s Committee to stimulate tourism, encourage visitors to experience railway travel and extend their stays in the locality.

The five sites covered by the promotion are the Imperial City of Hue, the Museum of Royal Antiquities, and the tombs of Kings Thieu Tri, Duc Duc and Dong Khanh. The policy applies to both domestic and international visitors holding valid train tickets for the Hue–Phong Nha heritage railway service in either direction or the Hue–Da Nang heritage tourist train.

The discount is valid for seven consecutive days from the date of railway travel stated on the ticket, whether in paper or electronic form. Each train ticket entitles its holder to a 50% discount on one visit to one of the five heritage sites.

Visitors eligible for multiple incentive programmes will receive the highest applicable discount, as different fee-reduction policies cannot be combined.

The railway sector is working with the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre to connect and share passenger data, facilitating ticket verification at the heritage sites.

The central heritage connection route linking Hue and Da Nang was launched in early 2024, with a journey time of around three hours. It passes through scenic landscapes, including the Tam Giang–Cau Hai lagoon system, Lang Co Bay and Hai Van Pass. Connecting two cities rich in heritage values, the journey also offers passengers a different perspective on the beauty of central Vietnam from their train windows.

The railway sector expects the programme to give a further boost to tourism products combining rail travel and cultural heritage, encouraging visitors to extend their journeys of discovery in the former imperial capital.

The international appeal of the central heritage connection train has also received recognition. On October 6, US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler released its list of the world's 20 most beautiful train journeys for 2026, ranking the route between Hue and Da Nang 10th, while The Vietage by Anantara linking Da Nang, Quy Nhon and Nha Trang in central Vietnam placed 14th.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the value of these journeys lies not only in connecting destinations but also in offering opportunities to admire scenic landscapes, explore local culture and enjoy the journey itself as part of the holiday experience./.

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