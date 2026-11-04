Society

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum reopens after periodic restoration

The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum reopened to the public and international visitors on November 3, after completing its 2026 periodic restoration plan for the mausoleum and the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, announced the mausoleum's Command.

Visitors take a photo in front of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)
Visitors take a photo in front of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum reopened to the public and international visitors on November 3, after completing its 2026 periodic restoration plan for the mausoleum and the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, announced the mausoleum's Command.

The 2026 periodic restoration was largely completed, allowing the site to reopen for Vietnamese citizens and foreign visitors paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, fallen heroes and martyrs, and participating in political and cultural activities.

More than 1 million people, including over 256,000 foreigners, visited the mausoleum in the first half of this year./.

VNA
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