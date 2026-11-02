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Another 148 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

A total of 148 sets of martyrs’ remains have been recovered after half a month of the second phase of a search and recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward, Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command.

The search and collection of the remains of fallen soldiers at Le Thi Rieng Park is being carried out urgently but with accuracy and in accordance with regulations (Photo: VNA)
The search and collection of the remains of fallen soldiers at Le Thi Rieng Park is being carried out urgently but with accuracy and in accordance with regulations (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A total of 148 sets of martyrs’ remains have been recovered after half a month of the second phase of a search and recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward, Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command.

Team K74, the martyrs' remains search and recovery unit under the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, recovered the remains while expanding the search area in Zone B of the park from October 15 to 31.

On October 31 alone, the team processed more than 625 cu.m of soil and recovered the remains of seven martyrs in the expanded area of Zone B.

During the first phase of the operation, from June 23 to October 14, Team K74 recovered 731 sets of martyrs’ remains. The city later held a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony for them at the municipal Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command said the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains across the city, including Le Thi Rieng Park, will continue with a strong sense of responsibility, reflecting profound gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation, national construction and defence./.

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#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #sets of martyrs’ remains #Le Thi Rieng Park #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
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