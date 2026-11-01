Society

Vietnam Airlines flight diverts to Pakistan as German passenger suffers seizure

During the flight, a German male passenger suddenly suffered a seizure. Upon noticing the incident, the cabin crew immediately provided the necessary assistance and sought medical help on board.

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)
Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)


Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines flight VN35 from Ho Chi Minh City to Munich, Germany was diverted to Pakistan to provide medical assistance to a passenger experiencing health problems.

During the flight, a German male passenger suddenly suffered a seizure. Upon noticing the incident, the cabin crew immediately provided the necessary assistance and sought medical help on board.

After examining the passenger, a doctor on the flight determined that he needed urgent medical attention and recommended landing so he could receive timely treatment at a medical facility.

The flight crew subsequently decided to land in Islamabad, Pakistan, while Vietnam Airlines coordinated with ground staff in Pakistan to arrange medical assistance.

The aircraft was expected to resume its journey to Munich after the passenger received assistance, the plane was refueled, and flight clearance was obtained.

The airline also arranged support for passengers who missed connecting flights due to the diversion.

This is not the first time the national flag carrier has diverted a flight to assist a passenger experiencing a medical emergency. On September 5, flight VN38 from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Ho Chi Minh City made an emergency landing in Yangon, Myanmar, after a pregnant passenger went into labour and gave birth on board. Earlier, flights VN524 on June 24, and VN36 on January 7, also diverted to Hong Kong (China) and Kolkata (India), respectively, to provide emergency medical assistance to passengers.

Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers monitor their health before each flight. Those experiencing unusual symptoms or health problems should consult a doctor and inform the airline so they can receive appropriate advice and assistance, helping ensure a safe journey./.

VNA
#Vietnam Airlines #Flight VN35 #cabin crew #safe journey
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A leader of Pegatron Vietnam Co., Ltd. sign an agreement with the firm's trade union. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong launches “socialist trade union” model at two major FDI firms

Leaders of Pegatron Vietnam and LG Innotek Vietnam Hai Phong expressed confidence that the “socialist grassroots trade union” model will help build a skilled workforce with professional industrial discipline and an innovative spirit, while enhancing workers’ commitment to their companies.

Presenting certificates of merit from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the 500-day campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up coordination in 2nd phase of 500-day campaign

As of October 28, the city had recovered 857 sets of martyrs' remains, including 852 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune. On October 14, a solemn memorial service and burial ceremony was held for 731 sets of remains recovered at the park and reburied at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery.

Ho Van Mung, Chairman of the People’s Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of An Giang province, speaks at the dialogue on October 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

APEC 2027 opens up job, innovation-driven startup opportunities

The An Giang People’s Committee hosted a hybrid dialogue between its Chairman Ho Van Mung and local youth on environmental protection, vocational training, employment, and the application and transfer of science and technology to promote socio-economic development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

November rulebook: Foreign employers face new hiring, reporting duties

The Vietnamese Government issued a Decree effective on November 15, requiring foreign organisations and individuals that need Vietnamese workers to notify the managing agency or organisation in writing, by post or online via its official email, specifying the job position and headcount.

The 17th Hanoi People’s Council's seventh meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi clears 20 resolutions, defers two metro rail mechanisms

The approved policies target urban management, public investment, infrastructure, social welfare and livelihoods. Two stand out are a special mechanism to handle long-running violations at 12 Muong Thanh Group projects, and a plan to renovate and redevelop Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh (L), representing the Vietnamese Government, receives the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026 from the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn)

Vietnam receives 2026 Government Leadership Award

The award recognises Vietnam’s efforts to develop policies, improve institutions and build infrastructure for digital transformation. The 2023 Telecommunications Law and Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation provide important foundations, establishing digital infrastructure as a cornerstone of the digital economy and society.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Skilled workforce key to advancing Vietnam’s marine economy: insiders

According to Nguyen Tien Thao, Director General of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said 13 institutions in Vietnam offer training related to marine resources and the marine economy. In 2026, 44 disciplines enrolled students, up 18.9% from 2025, while successful applicants increased 16.1% to 5,153. However, training remains limited in scale.