Vietnam Airlines flight diverts to Pakistan as German passenger suffers seizure



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines flight VN35 from Ho Chi Minh City to Munich, Germany was diverted to Pakistan to provide medical assistance to a passenger experiencing health problems.



During the flight, a German male passenger suddenly suffered a seizure. Upon noticing the incident, the cabin crew immediately provided the necessary assistance and sought medical help on board.



After examining the passenger, a doctor on the flight determined that he needed urgent medical attention and recommended landing so he could receive timely treatment at a medical facility.



The flight crew subsequently decided to land in Islamabad, Pakistan, while Vietnam Airlines coordinated with ground staff in Pakistan to arrange medical assistance.



The aircraft was expected to resume its journey to Munich after the passenger received assistance, the plane was refueled, and flight clearance was obtained.



The airline also arranged support for passengers who missed connecting flights due to the diversion.



This is not the first time the national flag carrier has diverted a flight to assist a passenger experiencing a medical emergency. On September 5, flight VN38 from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Ho Chi Minh City made an emergency landing in Yangon, Myanmar, after a pregnant passenger went into labour and gave birth on board. Earlier, flights VN524 on June 24, and VN36 on January 7, also diverted to Hong Kong (China) and Kolkata (India), respectively, to provide emergency medical assistance to passengers.



Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers monitor their health before each flight. Those experiencing unusual symptoms or health problems should consult a doctor and inform the airline so they can receive appropriate advice and assistance, helping ensure a safe journey./.

VNA