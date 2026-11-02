Society

Vietnamese associations in Europe make youth, business links, culture core of 2026–2031 agenda

UVAE Chairman Hoang Dinh Thang said the union has spent a decade building its role as a common home for Vietnamese associations and communities across the continent, preserving cultural identity, supporting integration and keeping overseas Vietnamese (OVs) connected to the homeland.

The Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe gives donation to the Fund for the Poor at the ceremony marking its 10th anniversary. (Photo: VNA)
The Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe gives donation to the Fund for the Poor at the ceremony marking its 10th anniversary. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The third Congress of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe (UVAE) for 2026–2031 has made stronger solidarity, a bigger role for younger people, better links among intellectuals and businesses, and preservation of national cultural identity its core priorities for the new period.

The plenary session took place in Prague, the Czech Republic, on November 1, alongside the Great National Solidarity Festival, Vietnam Culture Day in Europe and the union’s 10th anniversary.

In his opening speech, UVAE Chairman Hoang Dinh Thang said the union has spent a decade building its role as a common home for Vietnamese associations and communities across the continent, preserving cultural identity, supporting integration and keeping overseas Vietnamese (OVs) connected to the homeland.

The congress elected a 73-member executive board and a three-member inspection committee for the third term. Thang was re-elected as UVAE Chairman.

Ha Thi Nga, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, credited the union with holding the community together, preserving national culture and supporting OVs, including in the COVID-19 combat, natural disaster recovery and assistance for Vietnamese affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

She urged the union to continue protecting OVs’ legitimate rights and interests, keeping the Vietnamese language alive, upholding the role of younger people and connecting Vietnamese intellectuals and businesspeople in Europe.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam said the OV community can take pride in the union’s sustained efforts, sense of responsibility and concrete contributions. Those range from community networking, support for those in difficulties, care for younger people and preservation of the Vietnamese language and traditional culture to cultural exchanges, charity activities, education promotion and popularisation of Vietnam’s image, which have made the Vietnamese community in Europe more cohesive, mature and visible in host societies.

He called on the union and member associations to innovate their operations, enhance coordination, leverage community strengths, and develop practical cooperation programmes with lasting impact. He emphasised the importance of providing more opportunities for younger generations to learn Vietnamese, explore the Fatherland's history, cultivate their talents, and become responsible citizens as well as bridges between Vietnam and Europe.

Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura praised the union's efforts, saying the Vietnamese people have become a respected part of Czech society, contributing to the host economy and cultural life.

Participants discussed the role of women, youth and culture in community building. They proposed stronger support for families and women, more Vietnamese language teaching and learning, and a Europe-wide network of Vietnamese youth, students and young intellectuals.

Cultural and art activities, promotion of ao dai, cuisine and traditional arts were also marked as important ways to spread Vietnam’s image globally.

On the occasion, units and individuals with achievements in building and developing the Vietnamese community in Europe were presented with certificates of merit from the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President of the VFF Central Committee./.

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