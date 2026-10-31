Society

Bac Ninh targets 96.2% health insurance coverage

Bac Ninh city is stepping up efforts to expand social insurance and health insurance coverage, targeting a health insurance participation rate of 96.2% in 2026 through a campaign to encourage new enrolments and the resumption of voluntary social insurance contributions.

Delegates at the ceremony to launch a campaign to promote health insurance participation in 2027 and encourage continued participation in voluntary social insurance in 2026 (Photo: https://baobacninhtv.vn/)
Delegates at the ceremony to launch a campaign to promote health insurance participation in 2027 and encourage continued participation in voluntary social insurance in 2026 (Photo: https://baobacninhtv.vn/)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Bac Ninh city is stepping up efforts to expand social insurance and health insurance coverage, targeting a health insurance participation rate of 96.2% in 2026 through a campaign to encourage new enrolments and the resumption of voluntary social insurance contributions.

The city's Steering Committee for Social and Health Insurance policies implementation launched a campaign on October 30 to promote health insurance participation in 2027 and encourage continued participation in voluntary social insurance in 2026. The event was held at the municipal Social Insurance office and connected online with local social insurance offices across the city.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the benefits and importance of the two policies, while encouraging those who have not enrolled or have discontinued their contributions to join or resume participation, thereby strengthening long-term social security.

Under Plan No. 392/KH-UBND dated October 26, 2026, issued by the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, the city aims to enrol an additional 4,690 people in health insurance and 3,546 in voluntary social insurance in the campaign month, while encouraging 4,139 people who have stopped paying voluntary social insurance contributions to resume participation.

Achieving these targets requires coordinated efforts by authorities at all levels, sectors and localities, with mobilisation measures tailored to different population groups and residential areas.

Speaking at the event, Le Xuan Loi, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee and head of the steering committee, stressed that social insurance and health insurance were pillars of Vietnam's social security system. Health insurance helps reduce people's financial burden when they fall ill, while voluntary social insurance provides income support after retirement age, helping them maintain a stable life.

To achieve the targets, he called on Party committees, authorities and steering committees in communes and wards to strengthen leadership and direction, assign specific responsibilities and set clear targets for each village, residential group and insurance collection agent.

Relevant units were asked to closely monitor progress, regularly review target groups, particularly those not enrolled or who had discontinued their social or health insurance participation, and develop appropriate mobilisation measures. The role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s committee in the locality, mass organisations and residential-area mobilisation committees should also be promoted.
He also called for more practical, accessible and easy-to-understand communication methods.

Loi also urged closer coordination with the health and education and training sectors, local authorities and organisations supporting enrolment to improve service quality and safeguard people's health insurance-based medical examination and treatment rights. The city is determined to maintain 100% health insurance participation among pupils and students in the 2026–2027 academic year.

Emphasising the campaign's significance, he said every health insurance card issued and every voluntary social insurance book registered would not only help meet enrolment targets but also provide more families with protection against health risks and income insecurity in old age. He called on agencies, localities and campaign teams to uphold their responsibility, coordinate closely and strive to fulfil their assigned targets.

With coordinated involvement from the entire political system, proactive action by relevant agencies and public support, the campaign is expected to boost participation in voluntary social insurance and health insurance, helping achieve the city's coverage targets and strengthen a sustainable social security system in Bac Ninh./.

VNA
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