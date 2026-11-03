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RoK NA Deputy Speaker praises VNA-Yonhap partnership

Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Nam In-soon praised the key role of the two countries’ news agencies, including the long-standing Vietnam News Agency (VNA) - Yonhap partnership, at a meeting with VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang in Seoul on November 3.

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VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)

RoK NA Deputy Speaker lauds VNA, Yonhap’s role in bilateral ties

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Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Hong Dien (right) receives Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee in Hanoi on October 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

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Participants at the Vietnam–RoK AI and Digital Technology Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote AI cooperation

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Vietnam’s oil and gas industry explores new avenues for growth

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Many of Vietnam’s oil and gas fields are seeing declining output, while finding and developing new reserves is becoming increasingly difficult. The industry now faces growing pressure to embrace new technologies, optimise production and find fresh sources of growth.

Ninh Binh’s heritage sites impress international delegates

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Vietnam, Laos strengthen parliamentary cooperation

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Vietnam shifts towards developing national logistics capacity

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Technology opens global markets to Vietnamese goods

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