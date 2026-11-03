Politics

RoK NA Deputy Speaker lauds VNA, Yonhap’s role in bilateral ties

The Vietnam News Agency and Yonhap agreed to coordinate closely on information and communications for the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year, and continue information and delegation exchanges, support for resident correspondents, anti-fake news work and technology cooperation.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Nam In-soon praised the key role of the two countries’ news agencies, including the long-standing Vietnam News Agency (VNA) - Yonhap partnership, at a meeting with VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang in Seoul on November 3.

Nam said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the RoK is gaining momentum across the board. She cited joint work by VNA and Yonhap in information and delegation exchanges, organisation of press photo exhibitions tied to diplomatic milestones, and newsroom cooperation in the digital era.

Sustained coverage by both countries’ press has driven the rapid expansion in trade, economic and people-to-people ties, she said, adding that the Korean legislature will keep backing the two countries' flagship media agencies on fake news prevention and push joint projects in economic development, science-technology, people-to-people exchange and climate response, part of a broader effort to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The VNA General Director said the press plays a key role in monitoring law enforcement and proposing legal fixes to help countries develop strongly and on track. Facing digital era pressures and fake news, she said proactive cooperation between flagship agencies like VNA and Yonhap will keep accurate, timely information flowing to the public.

Earlier that morning in Seoul, the VNA leader held talks with Yonhap President and CEO Hwang Dae-il.

Hwang said the two agencies have cooperated effectively over the past time. He said Yonhap is willing to share its experience in applying AI to news production and help VNA perform as host news agency for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

Trang outlined VNA’s plan to develop an AI-driven Korean-language news service, calling Yonhap’s experience in operating an AI-powered Vietnamese-language news page useful for VNA.

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The VNA delegation and Yonhap leaders (Photo: VNA)

The two agencies agreed to coordinate closely on information and communications for the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year, and continue information and delegation exchanges, support for resident correspondents, anti-fake news work and technology cooperation. Their leaders signed minutes of talks to lock in the cooperation.

After the talks, Yonhap engineers briefed the VNA delegation on AI solutions for production and information verification.

While in Seoul, Trang paid a courtesy call to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, who vowed to keep creating conditions for VNA to carry out its external information mission in the country./.

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